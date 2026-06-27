Angels Follow Mets’ Path as GM Perry Minasian Loses Job in Major Leadership Change

The Boston Red Sox started the trend, the Philadelphia Phillies joined in, followed by the New York Mets, and now the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels reportedly fired their GM, Perry Minasian, as they entered Friday with a 34-48 record, which ties for the worst in the American League along with the Kansas City Royals. Same as Carlos Mendoza, a front office change was on the line as the Angels never posted a winning record since 2021 under Minasian.

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The Angels’ president, Molly Jolly, shared his message as a former Cardinals executive has signed in as an interim GM.

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“Perry has been a valued leader who worked tirelessly over the last six years to strengthen our baseball operations department,” Angels president Molly Jolly said in a statement. “I am grateful for his dedication, insight, and many contributions to our organization.”

Minasian was hired in November 2020, and since then, the Angels have yet to have a winning season. Under him, the Angels have compiled a regular-season record of 392-500 (.440 winning percentage). Since 2021, the Angels have been finishing their 2022 season, ranking third in the division was the best mark. Ironically, that was the year when the Angels fired then-manager Joe Maddon in the middle. This year, the team is currently ranked 22nd in terms of average (.239) and 24th in terms of ERA (4.66). So, chances are high that the Angels are going to finish with another losing season.

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Apart from the team’s poor on-field numbers, Minasian was blamed for some rough trade decisions. Till 2023, the Angels had both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the clubhouse, one of the two biggest names back then. At the 2023 trade deadline, Minasian chose to keep Ohtani and go “all in” for the playoffs. This strategy backfired when the team immediately collapsed, leaving them with no prospects in return when Ohtani left for nothing in free agency.

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Minasian also botched in selecting marquee pitchers for the team. For instance, the Angels signed Roberts Stephenson for $33 million for 3 years in 2024. However, he started the year with a season-ending UCL surgery. In 2025, he could play only 12 games owing to multiple injuries and, again, another season-ending UCL damage this year. Result? Season after season, the Angels kept on offering sub-par product, forcing the fans to chant against the front office and calling the owner Arte Moreno to sell the team.

The team is not for sale yet, but GM has changed.

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The Angels signed former Cardinals GM John Mozeliak as a consultant to their baseball operations. He served the Cardinals between 2008 and 2025 and won a World Series in 2011. Hopefully, a World Series-winning executive could turn around the Angels’ fortune, albeit temporarily. “John is one of the most accomplished and respected baseball executives with a proven track record of building a winning organization,” Jolly said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Angels and look forward to benefiting from his experience and perspective as we continue to shape the future of our organization.”

However, firing the GM might open a way for the next big name to come.

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The Angels’ firing may continue

Minasian is not the only one to be blamed for the Angels’ woes. Fans are equally vocal against Moreno and manager Kurt Suzuki. “It’s part of the job, and it’s a business, and it happens. I’ve talked with Perry. He’s disappointed, like anybody would be,” Suzuki said about Minasian.

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Suzuki is in his first year with the Angels, and so far has failed to lift the team from their 2025 losing season. He has his 1-year contract till October, and the Angels are unlikely to extend. With Minasian’s firing, a new front office is expected to clean house and bring in its own managerial choice. Suzuki may not fit in their new plan owing to the team’s already battered position.

Moreover, the Angels currently have a long list of available managers to choose from. Alex Cora, Carlos Mendoza, Rob Thomson, and the list goes on. Even if they take time to select a new GM, finding a manager would be easier.