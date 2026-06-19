Angels Hit With Bitter Blow as Mike Trout Placed on IL, Leaving LA Fans Worried

Mike Trout was finally healthy. Then, the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game changed everything. He had played in 74 of the Los Angeles Angels’ first 75 games. This was his healthiest start in five years. But just as he looked ready to make another All-Star team, a familiar story happened. Trout is going back on the injured list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike Trout is headed to the IL with a hamstring injury… Brutal news for Trout with ASG upcoming and a comeback season in the works,” reported Sam Blum about Trout’s injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Angels placed Trout on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain after Wednesday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. This happened in the eighth inning of an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The timing is difficult because Trout was enjoying one of his healthiest seasons in years.

He was batting .234, which might seem low. However, he had a great .394 OBP with 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, and an .866 OPS. His 54 runs scored led the American League before landing on the IL. Trout was also running second among American League outfielders in All-Star voting, putting him in position for a 12th All-Star selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angels have not announced the severity of the strain, making his recovery timeline unclear. A Grade 1 hamstring strain can heal within three weeks, while a Grade 2 injury can require up to eight weeks. More serious Grade 3 tears can take several months and sometimes require surgery. Trout remains hopeful that the injury is minor

ADVERTISEMENT

“From last night to today, it’s a night and day difference,” he said. “But feels way better today, so I’m not overly concerned.”

With Trout out, the Angels called up 23-year-old player Christian Moore from the minor leagues. Moore earned this by hitting very well. He hit .333 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs in just 51 games. The move gives the Angels another young player to look at during a bad season. For Trout, however, the bigger concern is another injury setback after years of missed time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2021, injuries have become a recurring theme in Trout’s career.

He missed a lot of time with a torn calf muscle, back problems, a broken wrist bone, and a torn knee muscle. He played just 396 games combined from 2021 through 2025 despite remaining productive when available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans finally saw him stay healthy for most of the first half this season, which made this setback particularly frustrating. The major question now is whether Trout can return quickly enough to avoid missing another All-Star Game and another significant stretch of the season.

Angels fan not happy with Mike Trout’s fitness

As if Angels’ fans were not already going through a rough time with the team being 30-46, Mike Trout had to add fuel to the fire with his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MikeTrout, please don’t miss the All-Star Game. I have waited years to see you back there. This is going to kill me,” wrote a fan. While another fan continued and said, “Genuinely, how am I supposed to go on with my life if Mike Trout is hurt?”

In the last five years, Mike Trout hasn’t been close to an All-Star game, and that is mainly because of injuries. Since 2021, Trout has missed most of his season with an injury, and the trend is continuing. Over this period, Trout has missed over 250 regular-season games. But this season hurts more because not only has it disrupted his All-Star season, but the Angels will also miss him dearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within the team, he ranks in the top 3 in most of the offensive stats, and that is a huge reason as to why the Angels have even looked decent in certain stretches of the season. He and Zach Neto, with some help from Jo Adell, have helped the team get better offensively. But if the injury is bad and he misses a chunk of time, the Angels’ season might only get worse from here.

Imago May 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Baseball fans don’t even react anymore; they just sigh,” said a fan after the news of the injury. And there is a valid reason why fans are also saying, “Least surprising headline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries have repeatedly interrupted Mike Trout’s seasons, costing him significant playing time recently. Knee surgeries in 2024 and a hamate fracture in 2023 derailed a major part of his career. But the silver lining is that he says that he is feeling better than before, and that is the only thing that is keeping the Angels fans hopeful.

And even amid this, Arte Moreno is catching strays. “Somehow this is Arte’s fault,” wrote a fan after the news of the injury.

This shows how frustrated the Angels fans are with the management. The Angels entered the Mike Trout era expecting championships, but poor management has defined everything instead. The team has had Trout since 2011, but they have not won a single playoff game since 2009. The team leaders have wasted the best years of one of the greatest players in baseball history.

When you look at the front office decisions, the problems become even clearer. Arte Moreno chose not to trade Shohei Ohtani before free agency despite playoff struggles. The Angels then lost Ohtani without receiving prospects or long-term assets in return. To make matters worse, Moreno explored selling the team before reversing course months later.

Fans have watched stars leave, playoff droughts continue, and roster problems remain unresolved.

And this injury is just another layer of frustration on that foundation laid by the Angels’ management.