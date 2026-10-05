Angels Mourn as Key Scouting Member Passes Away at the Age of 73

Baseball was in Bob Fontaine Jr.’s blood long before he began scouting the players who would become stars. His father, Robert Fontaine, was a pitcher for the Montreal Royals and a teammate of Jackie Robinson, and Fontaine Jr. would eventually spend nearly 5 decades shaping the game. From Tony Gwynn and Ozzie Smith to the 2002 Angels’ championship core, his fingerprints were everywhere.

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“The Angels mourn the passing of former scouting director Bob Fontaine Jr… Bob left a lasting mark on baseball by devoting over five decades to the game. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” wrote the Angels PR.

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Bob Fontaine Jr., a longtime scout and baseball executive, passed away on Saturday at 73. Fontaine spent 48 years in baseball, including 13 seasons directing the Angels’ scouting department. During those years, he helped identify players who later shaped the franchise’s greatest team.

Jim Abbott, Jim Edmonds, Garret Anderson, Tim Salmon and Darin Erstad were among them. Fontaine’s impact became clearest in 2002, when those earlier scouting decisions finally helped the Angels win the World Series.

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Anderson, Salmon and Erstad became important pieces of an Angels team built around homegrown talent. Abbott had already established himself before that championship season, showing Fontaine’s clear judgment. Francisco Rodríguez also emerged from the group Fontaine helped identify during his Angels tenure. The championship gave Fontaine’s scouting work a lasting place inside Angels history.

That connection was recognized by longtime Angels communications chief Tim Mead after Fontaine’s passing. Mead described his friend as a “true baseball lifer” who loved teaching younger scouts. He also remembered Fontaine sharing knowledge through scouting schools and years around professional baseball.

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Taylor Blake Ward documented that journey in his 2021 book “In Search of Millionaires (The Life of a Baseball Gypsy): The Accounts of Bob Fontaine Jr.” about Fontaine’s life. Ward called Fontaine a mentor and friend while remembering his impact across six different clubs.

Former Dodgers GM Dan Evans remembered Fontaine as an “elite evaluator” with exceptional people skills. Evans worked with Fontaine three times across the White Sox, Mariners, and Blue Jays.

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His success stemmed from a philosophy built around observation over analytics. Fontaine believed numbers could help, but observation is central to his decisions.

“The best video camera is your eyes,” Fontaine once said about his approach.

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He believed scouts needed judgment and experience when deciding what statistics could not show. That thinking helped him teach younger scouts how to balance information with their own observations.

Joe Maddon became one of the clearest examples of Fontaine’s influence beyond scouting departments. Maddon learned from Fontaine while working inside the Angels organization during the 1990s. Fontaine allowed him into Draft meetings and encouraged him to participate in scouting assignments.

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“Bobby would always incorporate everybody,” Maddon recalled when discussing those experiences. Maddon later credited scouting as one of the most important things he learned in his career.

Yet Fontaine’s most unusual scouting adventure began far from America, in the former Soviet Union.

In 1992, the Angels signed Yevgeny Puchkov, Ilya Bogatyrev and Rudolf Razjigaev from Russia. Fontaine believed athletic ability could be converted into baseball ability, years before modern global scouting expanded. None reached the Majors, with Puchkov becoming a tennis coach and Bogatyrev selling BMWs. But that has now led to MLB discovering talent from all over the world. And that shows the legacy he is going to leave behind.

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Bob Fontaine Jr.’s impact with teams other than the Angels

After leaving the Angels, Bob Fontaine Jr. continued moving through baseball and finding talent for different organizations. His career took him from the Padres and Expos to the White Sox, Mariners, and Blue Jays. Along the way, he became connected with Tony Gwynn, Ozzie Smith, and Randy Johnson.

Those players eventually became Hall of Famers and important figures for their respective organizations.

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Fontaine started with the Padres at 19, where he eventually became their scouting director. His scouting staff was responsible for signing Tony Gwynn and Ozzie Smith during that period. Gwynn spent his entire career in San Diego and finished with 3,141 hits and 8 batting titles.

Smith became a Cardinals icon after helping St. Louis win the 1982 World Series. Those early discoveries gave Fontaine a remarkable start before his career progressed.

That journey next took him to Montreal, where he became the Expos’ West Coast scouting director. Fontaine was responsible for signing Randy Johnson, who later became one of baseball’s greatest pitchers. Johnson finished with 303 wins, 4,875 strikeouts, and 5 Cy Young Awards in his career. He eventually entered the Hall of Fame after dominating hitters for 22 seasons.

Fontaine later moved into player development with the White Sox from 2001 through 2003. He then became Seattle’s vice president of scouting from 2004 through 2008. Fontaine eventually joined the Blue Jays’ scouting department in 2014, continuing his baseball career.