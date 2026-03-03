Ron Washington Unleashes on Angels Front Office After Being Ousted Following Health Struggles

Ron Washington seemed enraged at the Angels’ front office, addressing the decision not to retain him. In a recent interview, the 73-year-old veteran emphasized the club’s doubts about his long-term health. His comments reveal a deeper frustration over trust and loyalty while drawing a stark difference from LA’s performance rationale.

Washington stepped away from managing the Los Angeles Angels on medical leave in late June 2025 after suffering serious heart issues. His quadruple bypass surgery on June 30 sidelined him for the rest of the season. The team finished with a 72-90 record, at the bottom of the AL West under interim manager Ray Montgomery.

The Angels ultimately declined to exercise his contract option for 2026 in late September, signing Kurt Suzuki as the manager in October 2025. The front office cited performance struggles rather than Washington’s heart condition. But that explanation didn’t sit well with the ex-manager. He was “disappointed” by what he viewed as a lack of trust.

Ron Washington pushed back against the club in his March 2 interview with Foul Territory, declaring, “They didn’t trust my health.”

He looked agitated, especially after pointing out what he had done for the team.

“I was disappointed, because just as my issue hit me last year in June, I had my team going in the right direction.”

The Angels went 36-38 under his management. Then they lost 52 games in the second half after his departure.

“I just felt like we were ready to whip some people’s b-tt before I went down,” Ron added.

The Angels’ trajectory during Washington’s tenure offers context to his frustration.

The team finished 63-99 in 2024, which improved to 72-90 last year. He believes his leadership helped steady a young roster and create incremental progress before his medical leave.

“I made a difference in that clubhouse, and I made a difference on that team. I’m not patting myself on the back, but I did make a difference, and I could see the difference wasn’t there when I wasn’t there,” Washington reflected.

The statistical improvement, coupled with a second-half collapse in his absence, undercuts the performance-based explanation from the Angels’ front office.

The contrast becomes even clearer looking at the Angels’ crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hitting coach Aaron Bates had to take a leave for more than two weeks due to a pair of blood clots in his left leg. But he returned after 18 days in the Dodgers’ weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

But for Washington, even while enjoysing his responsibilities as the Giants’ infield coaching staff, his departure draws attention to the distrust he felt with his former team.

Ron Washington’s exit mirrors broader questions around the Angels’ direction

Washington’s pointed comments expose deeper uncertainties in the Angels’ front office under Arte Moreno and Perry Minasian.

The team’s top performer, Zach Neto, has played under four managers in four seasons since he arrived in 2023. LA has still failed to secure a postseason berth dating back to 2014.

That level of turnover has amplified concerns about long-term continuity and strategic stability in Anaheim.

Arte Moreno’s comments from February 2026 further intensify uncertainty in Anaheim. His assertion that winning is not a top priority for fans wasn’t well-received.

Similarly, his thoughts on MLB success being expensive underscored his view of roster-building economics. Moreno’s comments attracted backlash from fans and MLBPA alike, fueling debate about whether finances outweigh competitive messaging.

Washington’s frustration and Moreno’s philosophy reflect the same underlying tension between competitive urgency and financial caution. Trust and direction remain intertwined for the franchise that has been cycling through managers but still chasing postseason relevance.

Uncertainties are likely to shape the Angels’ path until they can align belief inside the clubhouse with clarity at the top.