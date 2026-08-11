Angels Suddenly Clean House as 3 Coaches Fired Abruptly Amid Disappointing Season

The Los Angeles Angels’ season has gone from disappointing to desperate. They were supposed to build stability but set off another alarm. In a stunning mid-season decision, and with the team struggling to find answers, the club has abruptly fired three members of its pitching staff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Los Angeles Angels fired pitched coach Mike Maddux, assistant pitching coach Darryl Scott and bullpen coach Dom Chiti, sources tell ESPN. Maddux joined them in the offseason and was working on a one-year contract. Angels pitchers have a 4.53 ERA and the most walks in MLB,” reported Jeff Passan on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The abrupt mid-season shakeup comes as the Angels continue to struggle under manager Kurt Suzuki and sit well outside the American League playoff picture.

Further, interim GM John Mozeliak said, per MLBTraderumors:

ADVERTISEMENT

“After spending time discussing with [manager Kurt Suzuki] where we are as a coaching staff and where we want to go in the future, we felt it was best to make a change. With seven weeks remaining, we plan to use this time to evaluate what additional steps are needed to elevate our entire pitching program and best position us for success moving forward.”

Double-A pitching coach Tim Leveque and assistant pitching coordinator Michael Wuertz will step into the roles of interim pitching coach and interim bullpen coach, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddux, Scott, and Chiti were appointed to Suzuki’s first coaching staff in 2026, with Maddux serving as pitching coach, Scott as assistant pitching coach, and Chiti handling the bullpen.

The Angels entered the season hoping a new manager and revamped coaching staff could help stabilise a franchise that had gone through disappointing seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of August 9, the Angels were 45-73, carrying a .382 winning percentage and sitting 14.5 games behind.

Maddux was the only prominent name among the three departures. A respected veteran coach, he was hired to lead the Angels’ pitching staff and bring extensive Major League experience to a team in need of development and consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott joined the organisation as assistant pitching coach. After spending six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, he served as Colorado’s bullpen coach from 2020 to 2021 before becoming the club’s pitching coach from 2022 to 2025.

Scott also pitched in the Angels’ minor league system (1990-1993) and appeared in one major league season with Los Angeles in 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiti was selected as the Angels’ bullpen coach after working as the organization’s minor league pitching coordinator.

His role focused on reliever preparation, bullpen usage, and the daily management of pitchers who often work in heavy leverage situations.

Was the pitching under pressure?

The Angels’ broader statistical profile has been poor. Entering August 10, the club had scored 484 runs while allowing 575, producing a -91 run differential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its record against the team at or above .500 was 24-48, while the road record stood at 20-40. The bullpen has also shown signs of strain.

Pitching performance depends on roster talent, health, and coaching—all three matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next for the Angels?

The latest move adds to a period of instability for the Angels.

The Angels had already undergone an almost entirely revamped coaching staff heading into 2026. For Suzuki, the move creates another challenge during his first year in the dugout.

A manager depends on coordination with the coaching staff. Particularly in areas such as pitcher preparation, workload management, and bullpen deployment.

Replacing three coaches during a disappointing season may look good in the short term, but may cause disruptions in the long term.

Now, with the Angels far from contention and struggling to prevent runs, the front office has chosen to act before the season is over.