Angels Told to Cut Bait With Mike Trout as Performance Concern Looms Large

Since Mike Trout signed that $426.5 million contract for 12 years in 2019, his performance has been minutely scrutinized. And the worst part was that Trout couldn’t justify his price tag with stats. But that seems to be changing in 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Trout already belted 10 homers at .258 this year and is currently second in the entire MLB at .433 OBP. So, after years of injury-laden seasons, the Angels are finally getting a return on their investment. Still, for insiders, this might be the best time for the Angels to look for trading partners for Trout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Angels need to look into trading him right now, as his value will never be higher, and his contract is still a major risk for them,” the Athletic’s Keith Law said.

Trout’s $426.5 million contract features a full no-trade clause and no opt-out clauses. This ensures he remains with the franchise through his age-39 season, with a high average annual value of $35.5 million. That $35.5 million AAV till his age 39 will always be a liability for the Angels. Trout is now 34, and even if he produces MVP-level stats, it’s very unlikely that he will continue to do so until his age 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, as per Keith Law, the best time for the Angels to look to trade Trout is now.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Sep 19, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout 27 looks on in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIsaiahxJ.xDowningx 20250919_ijd_bd3_034

Trout last played a full season back in 2020. Since 2021, he has yet to play a full 162-game season. In 2021, a severe right calf strain restricted him to just 36 games. Next year, a rare back condition limited him to 119 games. Then in 2023, a fractured hamate bone in his left hand kept him out for most of the second half, with a short-lived return in August. In 2024, he tore the meniscus in his left knee in April. And last year, Trout re-injured his surgically repaired left knee, ending up with just 29 games into the season,

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Trout started healthy and sound. Rather, he is seemingly back to his old self, having already hit 10 home runs and slashed .258/.433/.550 with 21 RBI and a .983 OPS. “Mike Trout is having his best season since 2022, as he’s fully healthy and producing like a star at the plate again, with power and patience and high batting averages,” Law said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But considering his injury history and age, the Angels might not get any more chances to offer him to the suitors. However, why trade him when the Angels are finally getting their return?

The Angels need some real prospects. But with their $172 million payroll in 2026, Trout’s contract is eating away at a cool $37 million. Hence, saving that $37 million could bring a few names to the Angels. However, will any team try to have an age-34 slugger with a $37 million AAV, even if the Angels absorb a little? Chances are, there are a few teams that have an urgent requirement for power-hitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Trout’s probable landing spots

The first destination Trout might fit in is the Reds. Yes, they are a small-market team, and the Angels need to absorb a significant amount to let him go, but still, the trade could work. For the Reds, they do not have a diverse power-hitting staff apart from Ely De La Cruz. So, adding someone like Trout, who would also bring veteran experience, could be a deal here.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, the Angels absorbing $20 million AAV and the Reds taking up the remaining $17 million could work.

Moreover, the Reds have a long list of prospects who could make the deal sweeter for the Angels. For instance, someone like Tyson Lewis, who scored 9 homers at .311 last year, could be an option for the Angels.

The next team could be the Dodgers. Yes, that would be a dream reunion of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout after their Angels days. While the Dodgers already have names like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Ohtani and do not have anything more power in the lineup, still, the Dodgers are always hungry to get marquee names.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, getting someone like Trout at a lower price point and keeping him as backup sounds like a perfect Dodgers-like strategy. Still, it all depends on the Angels’ plan and if Trout himself feels so. The best time with the Angels is limited.