Angels Told to Go All-In on Japanese Talent in Offseason After Major Anthony Rendon Decision

The Angels, who first landed Shohei Ohtani back in 2018, are projected again for their next inflow of Japanese talent. The Angels finished with the sixth-lowest run total in MLB in 2025. Right now, they are surely gasping for offensive enhancement. One intriguing option could be Kazuma Okamoto.

He put up solid numbers in NPB in 2025 with 15 HRs, 49 RBIs, and 38 runs, and is projected to command around $64 million over four years! But are the Angels in a position to afford that money? Former Mets GM Jim Duquette answers.

“I hope that these savings that they have will be at least used to put to good use. And some really good free agents are still out there. And I think I really feel like either one of those guys, Okamoto or Imai, would be a good, really good fit for the Angels, what I both. So why not?” Duquette said via MLB Network Radio.

The Angels and Anthony Rendon have agreed to restructure his contract.

They’re reportedly buying out the final year of his deal and spreading that money out over the next three to five years. Rendon was originally set to make $38 million in 2026, the last year of his seven-year contract. This move does allow a certain financial flexibility to the Angels in the offseason. The reason could be Rendon’s never-ending injury issues.

Signed fresh off his 2019 World Series win with the Nationals, Anthony Rendon’s time in Anaheim just never lived up to expectations. Since 2021, he hasn’t been able to get through a full 162-game season, with injuries constantly keeping him off the field.

Now, as per Duquette, the $38 million savings from Rendon could allow the Angels to take the Japanese route! With Okamoto coming within $64 million for 4 years, the Angels got enough to get their hands on him. While Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger are out there, they’d come at a much steeper price ($400 million & $200 million, respectively).

The Angels have a pretty glaring need at third base. Both of their main options from the 2025 season, Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo, are unlikely to be back, leaving a clear opening at the hot corner. Plus, the Angels led the league in strikeouts.

GM Perry Minasian has been clear about wanting better balance, stressing the need to “improve contact at the plate.”

With Okamoto, stable both at the first and third base, and hitting .263 BA, he could expectably fill the gaps.

That’s where Duquette’s idea comes in. Instead of spending big on pricey MLB stars, why not look to Japan?

The Angels’ need goes beyond the batter’s box

Well, beyond their need for more power in the lineup, the Angels still have work to do on the pitching side. They’re reportedly looking for at least two starters this offseason.

Yusei Kikuchi and José Soriano were both outstanding last year. The team has already confirmed that Reid Detmers will slide back into the rotation after a strong 2025 as a reliever. Moreover, the Angels made a big move by trading Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez. A deal that’s been widely praised around the league.

Still, the rotation is far from a finished product. With injury concerns and recovery timelines hanging over several of these arms, it would be a real gamble if the Angels didn’t add more pitching depth.

And that’s where another Japanese name enters the conversation: Tatsuya Imai. Remember his past comments about wanting to compete against the Dodgers? The Angels would surely be thrilled if they could land him.

When we add it all up, it really does feel like the money saved from Rendon’s reworked contract is lining up to be spent on Japanese talent.