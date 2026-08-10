Angels’ $245M Nightmare Has Left Fans Fuming Again After Anthony Rendon Missed 553 Games

All-Star and a World Series title. That’s what Anthony Rendon boasts. So when he signed the $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the fans expected him to be the face of the franchise. Instead, he turned out to be one of the biggest cautionary tales in baseball. After appearing in just 257 games over five seasons, the franchise decided to restructure his salary for the final year. And if the recent outburst from the Angels loyalists is anything to go by, then it only highlights the club’s painful investment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rendon had a successful tenure with the Washington Nationals. He debuted in 2013 and spent 7 seasons with the club, helping them to 4 playoffs. He was one of the biggest stars of the Nats’ World Series triumph in 2019 with a .328 batting average and a 1.003 OPS in the postseason. That’s why the Angels offered him the 7-year, $245 million deal in December that year, and Rendon happily agreed. Little did he know it would end as the most disappointing stretch of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rendon missed 553 games from 2020-2024. Hasn’t touched the field since,” SleeperMLB shared on X in response to SleeperNFL’s tweet that read: “What’s the worst contract of all time?”

The third baseman just went through one injury after another, taking frequent trips to the injured list during his entire tenure in LA.

ADVERTISEMENT

2021: Suffered a left groin strain, a right knee contusion, a hamstring pull, and underwent surgery for a right hip impingement. Played a total of 58 games.

2022: Went through season-ending surgery due to an injury to his right wrist. Played only 47 games before that.

2023: Initially had groin and wrist issues. Then suffered a tibia fracture fouling a ball off his shin. Only 43 games in the first half as he missed the entire second half.

2024: Had a high-grade tear on left hamstring. Also suffered from back inflammation and oblique strain. Limited to 57 games.

2025: Went through major surgery on left hip. Missed the entire season.

2026: Still in rehab.

Injuries in baseball aren’t uncommon. Many players went through multiple injuries and surgeries, but Rendon suffered an array of injuries that resulted in his sustained inability on the field. Despite a .280 career AVG, the Angels decided to restructure his salary for this year. He will still receive the $38 million the club owes him, but instead of getting it as an annual salary, LA will pay him over several years. Additionally, he will not play this season. The Angels general manager Perry Minasian confirmed the news on January 7, but refused to spill all the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many consider the deal one of the worst in MLB history. While that’s still debatable, there’s no arguing how frustrated the Angels loyalists are with him.

Anthony Rendon’s disastrous tenure earns brutal fan backlash

“Truly remarkable turn of his career after he got paid. Has to be a top villain in history. Dude just didn’t give [expletives],” wrote one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2020, MLB limited its games to 60 for each club, and Rendon was still recording above .900 OPS. But the latter years have definitely been painful for both the player and the Angels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not even an Angel fan but I legit hate this dude,” wrote another.

And one fan took a dig at the situation, writing, “Him crashing out over fans booing him makes this contract even funnier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some people saw this as a warning, as one user commented, “Perfect reason all contracts should be performance and revenue based per player.”

There have been some debates about paying players based on their performance, and such an outlook is not limited to baseball.

“Arte Moreno is the worst owner in sports,” said a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such accusations aren’t limited to just one failed contract. The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at the bottom of the AL West with a 45-73 record. They haven’t reached the playoffs in over a decade, and their last World Series win was in 2002. Anthony Rendon is just another part of a long-running frustration.