Angels $2.6M Star Sends Stark Reality Check to Mike Trout & Co. Amid Franchise’s Worst Decline

Nothing has gone right for the Los Angeles Angels in the last few years. Mike Trout and co. last had their playoff appearance back in 2024, and since then, a losing streak has followed. The last two seasons were the worst, with the Angels ending 2024 and 2025 with 63-99 and 72-90 records, respectively. And since 2017, they have a 616-740 record. However, while the fans and insiders are confident about seeing the same story this year, left-hander Reid Detmers wants to challenge the popular narrative.

“You’re always going to see it, no matter what,”

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Ried Detmers said . “The last couple of years, you know, people are talking about you even if you don’t pay attention. You know they’re saying stuff. It’s our job to shut ’em up.”

Honestly, no one is betting high on the Angels in 2026. And what’s more surprising is that even the Angels’ clubhouse got habituated to their losing streak. “We joke around here like, ‘Oh (expletive), we won a game today,'” shortstop Zach Neto said. According to BetMGM, the Angels are predicted to win around 70 games this year. According to FanGraphs, they have only a 5% chance of making it to the playoffs this year.

Imago credits: MLB.COM

So, Detmers, who got traded this year for $2.6 million, is right about the larger narrative about the Angels, but he sets the record straight for Mike Trout’s clubhouse. Only the players could turn the tables and shut out the doubters.

The Angels’ 2025 season had a few lone bright points. One of them is their shortstop, Zach Neto. Last year, he made a strong statement with 26 HRs, 62 RBIs, and a .257 batting average. Moreover, he added 17 stolen bases, solidified his role as a key power-speed threat, and finished with a 5.1 WAR.

With such numbers, the Angels are betting big this time also on Neto. “But we also use it as motivation. We know that nobody thinks we’re going to win ballgames,” Neto said. Yes, sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise when players don’t need to carry the baggage of expectations, but last year was no different. They still ranked 25th in terms of runs-per-game and 28th in terms of ERA.

Even Mike Trout is fit to lead the dugout. While he was fit last year also and played 130 games, he scored only 26 HRs at .232. This spring, he is hinting at a comeback with a .289 average and a .778 OPS. So, a combination of youth and veteran power in the form of Trout and Neto could offer a respite to the Angels, but that may not be enough to make the fans confident.

The Angels’ overall 2026 roster does not offer any confidence

If the fans can’t bet on the Angels’ 2026 roster, injuries are making it worse. Grayson Rodriguez is opening the season on the 15-day injured list. Although he lost the entire 2025 season to injuries, his 2024 stats are what the Angels would miss.

Rodriguez made 20 starts for the Orioles in 2024, posting a 13-4 record and 3.86 ERA with 130 SOs over 116+2⁄3 innings pitched. In contrast, Yusei Kikuchi was arguably the best arm of the Angels last year. He has 174 SOs with a 7-11 record. So, missing Rodriguez at the start is a huge flop for the Angels.

Then Taylor Ward, who led the team last year in terms of RBIs and was second in hitting home runs, left for the Orioles. So, his 36 HRs in 2025 are now missed. Then Kenley Jansen, who had a 2.59 ERA last year, also left for the Tigers. Hence, some of the best performers out of the Angels are either left or injured, leaving the clubhouse battered.

So, even as Detmers says to turn the tables and Trout’s fitness and Neto’s bat are offering a ray of hope, it’s still far away from projecting the Angels as a winning team. Still, baseball means surprises, and it might be just about time that the Angels get back their rhythm.