Angels 26YO Pro Falls on the Ground as Ball Hits Straight on the Face Forcing Him to Leave the Game

A pitch to the head, a player flat on the ground, and then straight out of the game. The Los Angeles Angels were already embarrassing the Houston Astros 10-2 in the fifth when Bryan King lost the zone at the worst possible time, drilling Wade Meckler in the helmet with a 91 mph sinker. Meckler immediately went down, turning what had been Los Angeles’ biggest offensive night in three years into a frightening scene that suddenly made the score feel secondary.

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While the hit proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Angels, as they followed it with a 4-run rally, manager Kurt Suzuki’s latest update could spark further concern among the fans.

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“Wade Meckler left the game after getting hit on the helmet,” Foul Territory shared the footage via X.

The Astros were already getting blown out by the time Bryan King took over. Houston had led 2-1 after the first, but the game flipped fast.

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The Angels scored three in the second and then erupted for six more in the fourth, turning it into a 10-2 rout.

Peter Lambert had already been knocked out after giving up nine runs in 3⅔ innings, leaving King to enter with Houston’s pitching staff already buried and under heavy pressure. Then things got scary.

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In the fifth, King lost command of a 90.6 mph sinker and drilled Wade Meckler in the helmet just above his right ear. The helmet was instantly knocked out of his head.

Even though the announcers felt that the helmet provided “at least some coverage,” Meckler immediately dropped to the ground and stayed motionless for several seconds as Astros catcher Christian Vázquez urgently waved for medical staff.

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As Meckler lay on the ground face down and breathing heavily, Vázquez sat in front of him, holding both his arms tightly, trying to make sure that everything was fine. As the medical staff came in and got him up, Vázquez was still sitting in the same spot, looking visibly tense.

Meckler got on his knees, but he looked completely dazed, unable to sit straight.

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After a few minutes, Meckler was helped to his feet and talked to his team’s medical professionals. The right side of his face, especially around the ear, was all red. It was decided to take him off the field.

He walked to the dugout by himself, but the medical staff kept their hands on his back, along with manager Kurt Suzuki. As Meckler moved off the field, the entire Daikin Park cheered for the star.

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His night was over, with Jose Siri taking over as the pinch-runner.

“He’s got a little head contusion,” Suzuki shared after the game. “Obviously, just kind of evaluating him day to day. Just kind of seeing how he feels tomorrow. It was a pretty solid shot right there.”

The team will share a final health update after putting Meckler through a concussion protocol.

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“We have to wait until tomorrow just to be safe,” Suzuki added. “We’re evaluating him right now, but it hit him pretty good.”

Siri took over in left, but the bigger problem for the Angels was suddenly obvious.

Meckler was hitting .288 with three homers and 20 RBIs, and he had already gone 1-for-2 with two runs before getting knocked out of the game. Then Nolan Schanuel went down with side tightness too, just in the next inning, forcing Vaughn Grissom to first and Denzer Guzman to third.

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Schanuel was batting .276 with seven homers, so what should have been a night of celebration quickly turned into a brutal reminder that one blowout win can still come with a high price.

“[Schanuel] had some side tightness, and with the score being the way it is, it was safer just to take him out,” Suzuki noted.

But for Meckler, this was hardly his first injury scare.

His problems date back to 2023, when Richmond placed him on the 7-day injured list in May with an undisclosed issue.

In March 2024, while still with the Giants, he strained his right wrist during an exhibition against Sacramento and missed roughly the first month of the season.

Not long after returning, he was sidelined again in June with a right oblique strain. Then came another rough stretch in 2025.

During a March 9 Spring Training game against the Cubs, Meckler slammed into the ground while diving for a catch, left the game with a mild neck strain, and entered concussion protocol.

Later that month, Sacramento put him back on the 7-day IL following another injury, beginning an absence that stretched into May before he finally returned.

The head scares have only piled up since joining the Angels. Earlier this season against Tampa Bay, Meckler crashed into the outfield wall while chasing a fly ball, hit his head, and was eventually pulled as a precaution after concussion checks, although he avoided a lengthy absence.

Now Meckler is right back in the danger zone.

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That is at least seven documented injury or injury-scare episodes since 2023, including three involving his head or neck. At this point, the Angels would be taking a needless risk by rushing him back.

Despite the injury scare, the Angels’ offense just had their best night of this season, and that too against the Division-topper Astros.

Meckler’s injury proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Angels

It was Zach Neto’s 5-for-6 night that spearheaded the Angels’ offense. Neto finished with his 21st home run and a career-high seven RBIs, while Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez earned the win with seven strong innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.

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And even after Meckler was forced out, Houston never mounted anything close to a comeback. T

he Angels were already leading 14-2 after five innings and went scoreless in the sixth before adding two more runs in the seventh to make it 16-2. The eighth passed without a run, but Los Angeles piled on two more in the ninth.

Houston managed just one run in the bottom half, sealing an 18-3 embarrassment.

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The highlight was that the Angels kept losing players even while the runs kept coming.

Nolan Schanuel exited in the sixth with right-side soreness, giving Los Angeles another injury scare only an inning after Meckler had been forced out.

But this was not just another blowout.

For Houston, the 18-3 loss did real damage in the AL West race.

The Astros dropped to 64-64, and with Texas winning the same night, their division lead was cut to just one game. For the Angels, the stakes were different, though.

At 51-77, October is already a long shot, but scoring 18 runs against the division leader gave them their biggest offensive night in three years and a chance to play spoiler down the stretch.

Los Angeles may not be hoping for a postseason berth, but putting up 18 runs against a division leader, even while losing two players along the way, gave them something to take from a season that has otherwise offered very little to celebrate.