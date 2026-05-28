Angels Veteran’s Lackluster Performance Raises Serious Doubts as MLB Season Hangs by a Thread

The Angels have witnessed the worst of fans’ protests in recent weeks. From the fans taking over the streets, calling out the owner, Arte Moreno, to step down, to chanting against the front office in the stands, the Angels have seen it all. But their Tuesday loss to the Tigers, especially Jorge Soler‘s lack of hustle that led to his being thrown out at second base, hints that, apart from the fans, the clubhouse may also have given up on their hopes.

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“If the Angels want to turn things around, they’ll need better hustle than this,” the New York Post shared Jomboy Media’s clip.

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The drama unfolded in the second inning when the Angels were trailing 0-1. Soler was on first base as Wade Meckler took over the plate. He hit a grounder off the Tigers’ starter, Casey Mize, and covered first base. The ball went straight to the Tigers’ second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. Although it was a routine play, and Soler initially jogged to second base, Lee had trouble gloving the ball.

It still didn’t push Soler enough to put some hustle. He continued to jog as Lee threw the ball and kept Soler out of the inning. It was only Meckler who sprinted to the first to avoid a double play. However, Soler’s jog was a sad display of the losing mentality of the Angels. And if that was not bad enough, the Angels manager, Kurt Suzuki, made it worse.

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Imago May 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Suzuki was asked about Soler’s lack of hustle after the game. Soler was “battling some stuff,” Suzuki responded. No further clarifications that only made the fans confused about what was wrong with Soler. Suzuki’s response just reconfirms the fans’ fear that the Angels’ front office has lost control over the clubhouse. And it’s not only about Jorge Soler.

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Yoan Moncada was tasked with anchoring third base. He has struggled with lethargic performances at the plate and costly defensive miscues, leading to mounting concerns regarding his reliability on the field.

The Angels are currently ranked last in the AL West with a 21-35 record. And it is no different from their last few years’ record. Last year, they finished with a 72-90 record, which was still better than 2026. It only needs a miracle from here for a team with a .375 winning percentage to recover and contend for a postseason berth. Last February, Moreno claimed that the Angels fans “want affordability.” “Winning is not in their top five,” he added.

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When the owner himself is not promoting a winning mentality, it’s no wonder that the clubhouse would give up. “Sell the team” chants may continue in Anaheim, but time will tell if that has any impact on the Angels’ front office. But what if the name “Angels” doesn’t stay anymore?

The Angels might have to give up their name

While the fans are asking the front office to sell the team, the team’s name, the Los Angeles Angels, could be changed.

Reportedly, California lawmakers introduced bill AB 2512, dubbed the “Home Run for Anaheim Act,” to force the team to revert its name to the Anaheim Angels if stadium deals require public funding. AB 2512 “would require the Major League Baseball franchise to go back to using the name ‘Anaheim Angels’ in official documents and marketing materials” if the city of Anaheim “gives the team special legal treatment to help sell, lease or redevelop Angel Stadium and the surrounding land,” California Posts reported.

So, chances are high that Moreno would return to the “Anaheim Angels” again.

The team played as the Anaheim Angels from 1997 to 2004. They had a .508 winning percentage between this period and won a World Series in 2002. So, maybe the team name change could bring back the fortune. Still, it is upto Moreno to invest in the roster development. With around $173 million payroll in 2026, which is significantly eaten up by Mike Trout’s $37 million for this year, even the comeback of the Anaheim Angels might not work.

Let’s now see how Moreno deals with fans’ pressure and legal complexities to offer relief for the team.