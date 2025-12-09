Another MLB World Series Far From New York’s Reach as Yankees & Mets Trigger $219M Offeseason Setback

Two of the most sought-after names from this year’s free agency market have officially been claimed. On one side, the Philadelphia Phillies have locked in free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million deal that keeps him in Philly through age 37. On the other, former Mets closer Edwin Díaz is leaving Queens for Chavez Ravine. The 31-year-old has signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These signings have hurt the World Series outlook for both New York clubs. Before re-signing with the Phillies, Schwarber drew serious interest from the division-rival Mets.

And it’s not hard to understand why. Over the past four seasons, the Phillies slugger has slammed 187 homers and 340 overall since debuting with the Cubs in 2015.

As for the Mets closer, in Jim Bowden’s Winter Meetings list, he was predicted to land with the crosstown rival Yankees on a five-year, $88 million deal. Instead, Edwin Diaz ended up signing for way less with the Dodgers.

In seven seasons with the Mets, including six healthy ones, Díaz made 332 appearances with a 2.93 ERA. He notched 144 saves and punched out 538 batters in 328.1 innings.

Heading into this week, reports suggested that the Mets and Diaz were still far apart on a new contract. While the Mets were pushing for a three-year deal, Diaz was holding out for a five-year contract.

Now, he clearly changed his mind. Ultimately, he’s on a three-year deal only, just not with New York. Just as the news broke, New York Post MLB insider Mike Puma revealed that the Mets had made a very close offer themselves. That offer was for three years at $66 million. It was just $3 million less per year than the Dodgers.

It’s unclear whether New York had a chance to match the Dodgers’ offer. However, losing their star closer by that slim of a margin is definitely going to sting for the Mets and their fans alike.