Tarik Skubal’s free agency is quickly turning into an all-out bidding war. Scott Boras barely getting through his press conference at the MLB general manager meetings without being bombarded with calls suggests how badly teams want the Detroit Tigers ace. The Los Angeles Dodgers were already expected to be in the mix, but the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays have now reportedly joined the pursuit, alongside other undisclosed suitors. With a contract exceeding $400 million already looming as an industry expectation, Skubal’s market shows little sign of slowing.

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For the Dodgers, however, winning this battle could come down to more than just their championship ambitions. After reportedly committing $240 million to Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles may find it increasingly difficult to make another massive financial splash, especially as more contenders enter the race for Skubal.

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“Just another owner,” Foul Territory quoted Boras. “Begging to meet with Skubal.”

During his annual press conference at the MLB General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the super-agent had his cell phone ring mid-briefing. Six teams are reportedly in the mix for Skubal. Four clubs already have confirmed appointments to meet with him: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

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“It’s very clear that there is a dominant and strong Sku-bull market,” Boras added. “It’s pretty clear teams are not devoid of pursuing their championship fortunes, and they understand there’s only one Tar-ot card, no doubt.”

Boras is seeking a deal exceeding $325 million to make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. Industry projections place his value even higher, with ESPN estimating an eight-year, $352 million deal and The Athletic projecting a nine-year, $405 million deal.

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With owners pushing for a potential salary cap or stricter luxury tax rules in the next CBA, Boras noted there is heavy urgency to get a deal done prior to the December 1 expiration. Reportedly, he previously used a similar pre-lockout deadline in 2021 to secure massive contracts for clients Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

So, for the LA fans who were previously confident about landing Tarik Skubal with little difficulty, things are getting harder by the day. “I know he enjoyed his time here and we loved having him,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Tuesday. “So I think that’s certainly helpful as far as those conversations go.”

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Skubal spent the final two and a half months of the 2026 season in Los Angeles, posting a 2.61 ERA over 10 regular-season starts and a 2.45 ERA in two postseason outings. Following the NLCS, he praised the organization and fanbase, and fellow Dodgers ace Blake Snell is actively recruiting him back.

However, according to reports, the Dodgers prefer a shorter-term deal with a record-high average annual value (similar to the four-year, $240 million deal they gave Kyle Tucker) to protect their long-term payroll flexibility. Skubal, however, has no interest in a short-term contract and is seeking an eight-to-nine-year commitment worth $350 million to $425 million.

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The developments all suggest that another blockbuster deal is in the making ahead of a final push in CBA negotiations.