“Anthony Rendon 2.0”- Doubts Creep in Over $240M Kyle Tucker’s Devotion After Viral Spring Training Footage

The biggest headline of this offseason was easily Kyle Tucker landing that massive four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers. He was one of the most sought-after players on the market, so while the price tag was steep, the Dodgers felt it was a move they had to make. We have already seen that when elite talent becomes available, they don’t hesitate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Much like their aggressive push to bring in Edwin Díaz, the back-to-back World Series champs went all in to address their outfield issue, and they did it in a big way. But now the question is starting to creep in: is everything coming together the way Dodgers fans expected?

ADVERTISEMENT

At least for the moment, maybe not. That seems to be the mood among the fanbase after Tucker’s spring training clips started making the rounds online.

“The #1 free agent, Kyle Tucker, is here,” MLB insider Doug McKain shared of a Dodgers spring training camp footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the clip making the rounds shows Dodgers spring training in full swing, and Tucker is in the frame, too. But while other players are actively going through drills, Tucker is seen standing off to the side. He’s got his glove with him, sure, but he’s not really moving or doing much in that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, that could mean just about anything. The video might’ve been taken between reps, or maybe he’d just finished a drill or was about to start another one. Realistically, there are plenty of probable explanations. But for fans, that’s where the doubts start to creep in!

Some are already wondering if Tucker is doing enough to set himself up for a big year in Los Angeles. And while that might be a premature takeaway, it’s not the first time this kind of criticism has followed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember, he dealt with similar accusations last season with the Cubs. And one notable example came in August against the Pirates, when he was loudly booed at Wrigley Field for not hustling out a routine grounder to first.

Because of moments like that, Tucker even had to push back on the idea that he lacks passion or effort. In January, he said he didn’t even understand where that narrative came from, explaining that he always tries to give his best no matter how he’s feeling or what the situation is.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the narrative about Tucker not hustling isn’t new. But this latest spring training footage has definitely stirred the pot again, making some Dodgers fans wonder if those concerns might be more real than they hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers fans are concerned about Kyle Tucker

Is Kyle Tucker deliberately not hustling around?

Fans wonder. “Anthony Rendon 2.0,” one fan said. “Babe, look, new Anthony Rendon just dropped,” another agrees.

Well, Rendon is one of the latest examples of an exceptional talent gone bust. His constant injuries and his comment that baseball was never his top priority led fans to call him out for a lack of hustle and dedication. Eventually, the Angels were forced to part ways with Rendon this January. Now, for the Dodgers fans, Tucker is posing as the second Rendon in the making. Given what they assume is his lack of hustle, Tucker and Rendon just came on the same page.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if Tucker isn’t hustling enough, what role will he play for the Dodgers? “He’s looking around like Damn, I’m really about to win a World Series,” one user remarked. “Doing nothing, just like what he’ll be doing in that Dodger lineup,” another added.

Even if the Dodgers couldn’t land Kyle Tucker, they would have remained as the favorite this year. And why not? With their Japanese trio, along with Blake Snell leading the rotation, Díaz closing the game, and Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman charging the offense, Tucker is more like a force multiplier. Yes, with Tucker, the Dodgers solved the outfield issues involving Teoscar Hernández.

Still, the Dodgers are strong enough to enter another World Series without Tucker. And for the fans, Tucker is just here in Los Angeles to be in another winning campaign!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looks as disinterested as ever. Keep it up, Kyle,” another fan added. So this clip just made the fans relate to what they saw last year. Since the middle of last year, Cubs fans dealt with Tucker’s injuries and claims of a lack of hustle. And as the claim resurfaces, Dodgers fans can’t help but relate to Tucker’s struggles last year.

Hopefully, these assumptions would prove wrong, and Tucker would be back in business as expected.