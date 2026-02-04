Anthony Volpe’s Yankees Future Hangs by a Thread After Aaron Boone Sends Final Ultimatum Following Injury: Insider

Are we finally seeing Anthony Volpe‘s favoritism coming to an end? Last season, Volpe was sent to the ends of the earth by Aaron Boone, and none of the prospects got a chance, even when there were injuries. But it looks like that might be coming to an end as the Yankees have found someone they like more.

In a video by The Shift, host Joe talked about Anthony Volpe’s place and how the Yankees have found a liking for Miguel Andujar.

“Volpe, we all know what he did last year. I don’t have to tell you,” said Joe. “The shortstop position is not guaranteed… he still believes in Volpe, but there is a timeline… Miguel Andujar is coming back to the Yankees. Could it happen… Yankees decision makers love him.”

Anthony Volpe played through a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder in 2025, which the Yankees said likely impacted his performance.

Volpe’s average was .212 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 18 steals in 153 games, well below average for a starting shortstop. Defensively, he struggled too, committing 19 errors and posting deeply negative Outs Above Average after Gold Glove‑caliber defense earlier in his career.

Manager Aaron Boone backed him all season, keeping him every day despite these results.

Volpe’s injury and slump didn’t stop Boone from playing him nearly every day while his shoulder lingered.

Before the labrum issue, Volpe hit better, but his struggles deepened after May, when his bat and defense both dropped. His performance post‑injury saw far more strikeouts and far fewer on‑base events than earlier in the season.

Boone repeatedly defended him publicly, even while analytics and results suggested a major regression.

By 2026, the shortstop role is no longer Volpe’s alone, as he will start the season on the injured list while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

During that time, José Caballero is expected to hold the position and prove himself in Volpe’s absence. Caballero led MLB in stolen bases with 49 in 2025, and his versatility at multiple positions makes him a legitimate option.

His strong showing with the Yankees included a .266 average and 15 steals in 40 games, showing he can contribute offensively and defensively.

Projections do not paint a rosy picture for Volpe’s 2026 season, as he faces pressure to prove he belongs.

If he does not rebound shortly after his return, competition from Caballero and others could replace him permanently. Meanwhile, Yankees management is exploring other right‑handed hitting options to enhance the roster.

Among those options is Miguel Andújar, a free agent who hit .318 with 10 home runs in 94 games in 2025.

Andújar has a long track record of success against left‑handed pitching, owning a .297 career average with 17 homers and 63 RBIs against lefties. His ability to play multiple positions and hit for value against southpaws could help balance the Yankees’ lineup. Many within the New York Yankees organization and media are discussing his fit as a right‑handed bat.

A reunion with Andújar could benefit the team by adding depth and matchup advantage, especially if Volpe’s struggles continue.

Other players the Yankees could add to make their team better

Anthony Volpe’s bat has been scuffling in ways that make box scores cringe, and the Yankees can’t afford polite underperformance. If their infield spark isn’t firing, adding pieces to stabilize the lineup isn’t optional; it’s mandatory. Building on the platoon flexibility discussed earlier, the focus now shifts to other players the Yankees could add to make their team better, targeting consistent production and depth.

Randal Grichuk could help the New York Yankees’ outfield by offering a seasoned right‑handed bat with real pop since he posted 17 homers in 2025 across 113 games while hitting a .228 batting average.

His career includes a strong season in 2024 when he hit .291 with a .875 OPS over 106 games, showing he can still contribute offensively. Grichuk’s experience playing in different roles and his ability to spell starters make him a candidate to give struggling regulars like Volpe rest without big performance drop‑offs.

Building on that, Starling Marte brings a different kind of value as a veteran presence who compiled a .270 batting average with 9 homers and 34 RBIs in 2025 despite limited plate appearances.

His ability to get on base at a .361 OBP in 78 games shows he can still spark rallies when active.

Even with health and playing‑time questions, his history of hustle and timely hits gives depth that could ease pressure on younger outfielders.

Together, these outfield options would add production and flexibility at the plate while the Yankees seek consistency beyond Anthony Volpe’s dip. Grichuk and Marte fill the type of platoon roles that can keep the lineup competitive against varied pitching. Their varied skill sets help bridge stretches when regulars struggle and extend the Yankees’ depth into a long season