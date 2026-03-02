Anthony Volpe’s Yankees Job on Thin Ice as 20-Year-Old Phenom Touted as Yankees’ Future Shortstop, per Insider

May 22, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA: In a 1-0 win in the Bronx, the New York Yankees secured the series sweep over the Texas Rangers on May 22, 2025. Pictured is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe 11 who went 1 for 3. Bronx USA – ZUMAs325 20250522_zsp_s325_075 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

For all the backing Anthony Volpe got in 2025, he is not getting any in 2026. After the news of his shoulder injury and surgery, he seems to have lost the support of Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. Now, a 20-year-old seems to be taking up that mantle.

The Fireside Yankees noted, “George Lombard Jr. has had a really strong spring training… Then, when it comes to completing that play, and this can be an issue sometimes for someone like Anthony Volpe. His (George Lombard Jr.) ability to whip the ball around the diamond… allows him to complete… ridiculous plays pretty consistently.”

Anthony Volpe’s 2025 season quickly became difficult as struggles mounted from every direction.

He hit .212 with 19 home runs and committed 19 costly errors. Those errors tied for third-most among all MLB defenders in 2025. His OPS dropped to .663, reflecting declining consistency and troubling offensive production. Fans watched nervously as their trusted shortstop suddenly looked unsure during routine moments.

Despite those struggles, Yankees leadership publicly supported Anthony Volpe throughout the 2025 campaign.

Manager Aaron Boone kept him starting regularly, hoping rhythm and confidence would eventually return. General manager Brian Cashman also resisted changes, emphasizing patience with their former first-round pick.

Volpe played 153 games, showing the faith Boone and Cashman had in him despite declining numbers. But this support did not yield any positive outcome, as the Yankees got humiliated during the 2025 ALCS by the Blue Jays.

Following that disappointment, reports confirmed Anthony Volpe needed surgery to repair his partially torn shoulder labrum.

The injury explained some struggles, but the problem was that his numbers had been in constant decline over the past couple of seasons. Volpe even admitted that he did not know the reasons behind the slump.

After this news came out, there were rumors that the Yankees had already started to look at someone to replace Volpe at shortstop to at least start the season. And that is when 20YO Lombard Jr.’s name popped up.

George Lombard Jr surged through the minors, building momentum and the confidence of the management. He led the Yankees’ farm system with 87 walks during the 2025 minor league games. At Double-A Somerset, he recorded a .235 average, .367 OBP, and 35 stolen bases.

Scouts praised his defense, arm strength, and disciplined approach against top-level pitching. He also received advice from Derek Jeter, which has shown his impact during the current offseason.

Lombard delivered strong offensive numbers with a .333 average, a .636 OBP, 5 RBI, and a couple of steals in spring. His two-run single against Minnesota highlighted calm execution during important moments.

With Anthony Volpe injured and uncertainty present, Lombard represents a realistic replacement option for the Yankees. Now, the Yankees must decide between trusting Lombard or going after external shortstop options.

The Yankees are predicted to go after a Nationals’ star

Anthony Volpe’s shoulder concerns forced uncomfortable reliance on Jose Caballero during spring games. Now, he is no longer the favorite for the Yankees. Will the Yankees look within for a solution or go out and bring someone who has proven his worth?

Bleacher Report predicts that Washington shortstop CJ Abrams could become the Yankees’ midseason trade target.

Abrams posted a steady .748 OPS with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

That production reflects real consistency, something the Yankees desperately crave during tight games and in the division race.

Abrams recorded 26 stolen bases across 108 games while batting a .268 average. He even stole three bases against Houston, showing impact beyond simple box scores. Abrams also drove three runs during Washington’s convincing 9-3 victory over Minnesota in 2025.

CJ offers both immediate stability and valuable flexibility for the Yankees. Plus, he is only 25 years old, with his prime yet to come. His 60 RBIs and consistent numbers show reliability. There’s another upside, too.

With Jazz Chisholm Jr approaching free agency, CJ Abram could offer a backup at second base, too.