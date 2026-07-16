Aroldis Chapman Opens Door for Yankees Return After Walking Back on Demand From GM Brian Cashman

Just a month ago, the situation looked like this: the New York Yankees were in dire need of a closer, and Aroldis Chapman seemed like the perfect option with 14 saves and a 2.08 ERA. However, the Boston Red Sox reliever wasn’t even willing to consider the possibility without an apology from Brian Cashman. In the weeks since, the Yankees’ need and Chapman’s performance have remained unchanged. But it now appears the veteran is walking back from his earlier demand.

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“I turned the page a long time ago. They asked me a question, and I answered,” Chapman said to Jon Heyman.

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He was actually referring to his comments to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. At the time, the Red Sox were going through a turbulent season. They were stuck at the bottom of the AL East, while Chapman was one of the few bright spots on the roster. Naturally, trade speculation centered on him.

The left-hander had spent more than six seasons in New York, making him a likely target for the Yankees. However, he wasn’t ready to let go of the fact that the Yankees had left him off their postseason roster in 2022. As a result, he demanded an apology from Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman.

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That’s why analyst Jim Bowden said, “There’s some bad blood [between the two] there that’s hard to take away.”

Back in 2022, he got a tattoo on his leg, which resulted in an infection. As a result, the team had to put him on a 15-day IL. Later that year, the 38-year-old reportedly skipped a mandatory workout session to fly to Miami. The reliever later explained that he received permission from the officials to visit his family, but he was left out of the playoff squad.

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That’s why when Rojas asked him about returning to the Yankees a month ago, he didn’t seem very enthusiastic. In fact, he said, “What happened, happened… If something like this were to happen, I believe someone from this organization should apologize first.”

Chapman also clarified that the “someone” is Brian Cashman. However, no apology ever arrived from the Yankees, and manager Aaron Boone made it clear that the 38-year-old reliever won’t receive one.

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Now, it seems Chapman has moved on from his earlier stance and opened the door to a return. However, that only removed one obstacle and didn’t necessarily guarantee a trade.

Chapman-Yankees reunion is still a long shot

With August 3 as the trade deadline, the Yankees are still looking for a reliable closer, and Chapman currently has a 2.20 ERA with 19 saves from 30 games. His portfolio still matches what New York is looking for, but the overall scenario has changed.

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About a month ago, the Red Sox were looking for an answer to get out of fifth place in the division. They have since won 17 games and lost only 5. Boston ended the first half on a high note with a nine-game winning streak and leaped over the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

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Although they aren’t really threatening to replace the Yankees from the second spot, the Red Sox are just 2.5 games behind in the Wild Card chase. This means handing over a key piece to the divisional rivals is very unlikely.

Aroldis Chapman’s 1-year, $13.3 million deal mentions that if he pitches 40 innings in 2026 and passes the physical test at the end of the season, he will automatically earn a $13 million extension for 2027. He has already pitched 28.2 innings and looks to be in good shape. But many analysts claim that he won’t be able to justify that amount.

Even if that is true, Boston might find another franchise to swap him with. Yet, Chapman’s going back on his word doesn’t necessarily guarantee him a spot on the Pinstripes roster.