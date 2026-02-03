Aroldis Chapman Shut Out of WBC as British Lineage Comes Under Scrutiny

This year’s WBC has more players getting rejected or pulling out of the tournament rather than adding another level of competitiveness. First, it was Francisco Lindor and the insurance problems he faced which has forced him to pull out of the tournament. And now we have Aroldis Chapman, whom the team just rejected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Talkin’ Baseball reported, “Aroldis Chapman was not approved to pitch for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic because his lineage-based documentation did not prove eligibility.”

Aroldis Chapman entered the 2026 World Baseball Classic conversation, hoping to pitch for Great Britain after they named him to their preliminary roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chapman struck out 85 batters in 2025 with a superb 1.17 ERA and 32 saves for the Red Sox, ranking him among MLB’s elite relievers. His grandparents migrated from Jamaica, once a British colony, which gave the team a basis for eligibility under WBC rules.

Aroldis Chapman also holds U.S. citizenship, meaning the United States could have been an option under normal WBC nationality rules.

Fans in Britain and Boston saw a real chance for Chapman to bring elite relief pitching to the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

That hope took a turn as the eligibility process unfolded and documentation fell short of proving the lineage connection. Great Britain offered him a spot based on heritage, but the WBC cleared that it wasn’t enough to satisfy eligibility requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Aroldis Chapman had previously pitched for Cuba’s 2009 WBC team. But he has no intention of playing for Cuba again after defecting from the country. Without eligibility for Cuba or Great Britain at this time, Chapman now stands outside any WBC roster.

People tracking his situation waited for official clearance that ultimately never came.

His next few months will fold back into Red Sox life as international play slips away. Chapman signed a reported $13.3M extension for 2026, keeping him in Boston’s bullpen for the season. He posted his best career numbers in 2025, with his 1.17 ERA the lowest of his 16-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aroldis Chapman will spend March in spring training preparing for the MLB campaign rather than competing abroad. Fans will watch his dominant relief work in Fenway instead of on the WBC stage.