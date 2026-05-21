Arte Moreno Draws Unwanted Spotlight as Livid Angels Fans Raise “Sell the Team” Chants

Only 23,803 fans showed up to watch the Angels lose 14-6 to the Athletics on Tuesday. Arte Moreno claimed that cheap tickets matter more than winning. The fans loudly disagreed.

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The Angels are having a disastrous season with the league-worst 17-32 record. They have lost eight of their last ten games, crumbling in front of the Guardians and the Dodgers in back-to-back sweeps. Tired of seeing the team spiral, the disgruntled fans in Anaheim want a change in ownership. They demanded a change in ownership, shouting “Sell the team!” throughout Angel Stadium.

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Adopting the “tarps off” trend, a section of shirtless fans in the outfield broke out into chants. With the ballpark being sparsely filled, the chants were clearly audible on both television and radio broadcasts.

The fans also took a direct jab at Moreno, shouting “Arte sucks” repeatedly. Not only on Tuesday, but the chants were also heard during the Angels’ 2-1 walk-off win on Monday. The Angels have a 9-14 record at home this year. This is not new for Moreno. Fans yelled the same “Sell the team” chants throughout the 2023 season after he decided not to sell the franchise.

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In February 2026, Moreno told the Orange County Register that winning is not a priority for Angels fans. He had stated that affordability was the top priority.

“The number one thing fans want is affordability. They want affordability. They want safety, and they want a good experience when they come to the ballpark,” said Moreno in February. “Believe it or not, winning is not in their top five.”

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The disappointed fans tell the opposite story. It turns out affordability alone cannot draw the fans to the ballpark, as only 23,803 people attended Tuesday’s match. The Angels Stadium has a seating capacity of 45,000.

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But Moreno is not the first owner to hear it this season. Before Moreno, it was Boston Red Sox owner John Henry’s turn in early April.

After the Red Sox conceded a four-run lead to the San Diego Padres in early April, the fans did not hold back. Fans at Fenway Park chanted, “Sell the team,” as the Padres won 8-6. At the time, the Red Sox dropped to 2-7.

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However, recent reports reveal that protests against Moreno are not stopping anytime soon.

Angels fans plan more protests against Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno has owned the Angels franchise for a long time. He had bought the team from The Walt Disney Company for $184 million, becoming the owner in May 2003.

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As the Angels’ playoff chances look bleak once again this season, the fanbase is ready to go all out against Moreno. According to LA Sports Report, Angels fans have planned protests against Moreno over the weekend.

Through social media pages, fans are asking right-field pavilion ticket-holders to wear black T-shirts as a symbol of protest. The fanbase has also scheduled a protest on Saturday at 5 pm at the State College Boulevard entrance to the stadium.

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The Angels will face the Texas Rangers for a three-game set over the weekend at Anaheim.