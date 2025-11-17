Arte Moreno Pulled Into Unwanted Spotlight as Angels’ Support Crumbles Even Before 2026 Season

Arte Moreno publicly promised to win almost a year ago. He raised the pay and made his goals clear: “We have a plan to try to add players that are going to help us compete… Perry’s marching orders are we need to build a team that can compete for a playoff spot. When you get to the playoffs, anything can happen.” The promise sounds empty now, though.

The Angels came in last in the AL West for the second year in a row. This hasn’t happened since 1974-1975. This is their tenth consecutive season of losing. The bleeding won’t stop without spending money this offseason.

Their lack of financial commitment could define the Angels’ offseason before it even starts. There were rumors at recent GM meetings that the team would not spend aggressively, which raised immediate concerns about the org’s direction. Jim Riley has put it bluntly as he identified the teams that will “deliver on what is needed” or “could disappoint and come up short.”

“Word is out after the GM meetings that there is not expected to be an aggressive spending level by the Angels this offseason, but they kind of need to make a few splashes. If they don’t have the money or aren’t willing to spend the money to make those splashes, then this is going to be a disappointing offseason.”

Riley’s evaluation shows a major issue. The Angels are at the bottom of the AL West with holes at third base, an aging rotation, and a bullpen that can’t fill the void left by Kenley Jansen. There are decent starting pitchers available on the free agent market for reasonable prices, but the Angels don’t seem willing to pay the high prices for top closers like Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez. And the instability in the organization goes beyond budget limits.

In June 2025, manager Ron Washington underwent a quadruple bypass, and he never returned. This left bench coach Ray Montgomery in charge for the rest of the season. The team has let go of both coaches, which added to the uncertainty. Under Washington, the team was 36-38 till June 19, after which he went on a medical leave. Later, the team decided not to pick up his team option for 2026. For the rest of the season, they went 36-52 under Montgomery, the 4th-worst MLB record in that span.

The Angels now have Kurt Suzuki as their manager for 2026.

In the meantime, third base is still open, and free agent Luis Rengifo could fill it for a low cost. However, he is only a short-term solution. The lack of institutional clarity is similar to the owners’ unwillingness to invest real money in improving things.

But there might be a path ahead.

Rather than another offseason of poor acquisitions and empty promises, Moreno has the chance to make one dramatic addition that might truly transform the franchise.

Angels pursue Luis Severino to turn the season around

Moreno could fix something with one trade. Luis Severino from Oakland is the best way for the Los Angeles Angels to get back into the swing of things. The team lost Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks this offseason, and their ERA is now the third-worst in baseball. Severino could be the ace that the rotation really needs.

Severino wants to leave Oakland. He apparently did not like throwing at Sutter Health Park, which is Oakland’s temporary Triple-A stadium.

“It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch,” he mentioned during the season. His 4.54 ERA looks bad, but their home games favored hitters, yet he pushed through.

Severino was the best player outside of that stadium.

He won six of his 14 road games and had a great 3.02 ERA. He is still healthy and proven at 31. He is a former All-Star who still throws great stuff. The Angels need him to hold the fort down.

The numbers are just right.

Severino’s contract runs out in two years, but he can choose to stay until 2027. Oakland needs young pitchers who might be good. The Angels have those arms. For Moreno, getting Severino sends a clear message: this time, he really wants to win.