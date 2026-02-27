Arte Moreno Risks Angering Rob Manfred After “Embarrassing” Entire MLB With Bizarre Angels Remark, Says Insider

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Jun 17, 2015 Phoenix, AZ, USA Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during an interleague game at Chase Field. Phoenix AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 8642435

One bizarre comment, and suddenly, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has found himself in the crosshairs. But given what he said, it’s not exactly surprising.

After all, Moreno claimed that winning isn’t the fans’ top priority.

Moreno’s bizarre remark has drawn widespread criticism from the baseball community, including players, analysts, and the MLBPA. Now, Ken Rosenthal has brought the MLB Commissioner into the conversation.

“Arte Moreno is embarrassing Major League Baseball with this kind of stuff. If I’m Robert Manfred, I’m not happy about it”, said Rosenthal on Foul Territory.

In an interview with the Orange County Register on February 20, Arte Moreno said fans want affordability and safety most when they come to watch a game. They don’t have winning in their top five priorities. The source of Moreno’s remarks?

Some surveys the franchise ran, but the specifications are unknown.

While Moreno mentions affordability, with the Angels facing significant revenue cuts, one wonders whether the fans are the only ones who want affordability.

Moreno is a team owner, and saying something like “winning is not the priority” undermines the franchise’s competitive mindset. He is also part of the group pushing for a salary cap.

According to Rosenthal, “…winning is going to be a key element of this whole deal. It’s what the union wants to see from more teams.”

At this point, Moreno’s comment puts MLB’s broader plans in a difficult position.

“He (Manfred) does have a very difficult job. He is employed by the thirty owners. So, it’s a difficult political position he is constantly in. It’s especially difficult during collective bargaining negotiations. Again, I can’t imagine he is too happy with Arte Moreno’s survey,” Rosenthal emphasized.

Moreno’s survey and its results have likely made Manfred’s job even harder at a time when CBA talks are looming. It would not be surprising if Manfred spoke with Moreno before he made another comment.

In fact, just a few days back MLBPA ‘took notice’ of Moreno’s comments.

Bruce Meyer seems disappointed in Moreno’s comments

Following his meeting with the Los Angeles Angels player on February 22, MLBPA’s interim head Bruce Meyer issued a clear statement via The Athletic.

“Let’s just say players took notice of it. And we took notice of it too. The bottom line is players are competitors. They grew up competing every day. They go out, and they try their hardest to win every game. And players want to see owners doing the same thing.”

Such a comment from the owner himself could hurt team morale. Seven Spring Training games so far and they have already lost 5 of them!

“It’s easy to make excuses, but certainly the Los Angeles Angels have resources to compete in every respect,” Meyer added, referring to Southern California’s top media markets.

Moreno cited the team’s broken television deal as the source of their conservative spending patterns. But that doesn’t make sense to Meyer, and very recently, to another nationally syndicated radio host.

“Not every owner wants to win because it’s too expensive. Alright, then, if you can no longer afford to play that game, then get out of the game. Sell the team to somebody who can and somebody who does want to win, and somebody who knows the fans want to win,” Jim Rome lashed.

Entering 2026, the team’s roster seems weak, too.

Their pitching staff is questionable. Many of their young players were rushed to the big leagues, which might have halted their development, as well. This includes Logan O’Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Christian Moore. Plus, Mike Trout is not getting any younger.

With such a roster, Arte Moreno wanting “to win” doesn’t align!

“You’re confusing your inability to win with Angels fans not wanting to win. What kind of take is it that fans don’t even have winning in the top five of their priorities? I know plenty of owners that don’t really want to win, but I don’t know any fans that don’t really want to win,” concluded Rome.