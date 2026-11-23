The Houston Astros’ coaching plans for 2027 have taken an unexpected turn after reports emerged that longtime pitching coach Josh Miller would not return, less than two weeks after Houston announced Brad Ausmus as its new manager. The decision ends Miller’s 15-year association with Houston, despite the franchise previously announcing that he would remain on the coaching staff.

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Longtime pitching coach Josh Miller will not return to the Houston Astros’ coaching staff under new manager Brad Ausmus, according to The Athletic. Team sources familiar with the ongoing hiring process confirmed the development on Monday, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the team’s staffing decisions publicly.

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The decision ends Miller’s 15-year association with the Astros. It also reverses Houston’s earlier announcement that Miller would be among the coaches returning for the 2027 season.

Houston announced last month that Miller was among the staff members who would return for the 2027 season. However, that announcement preceded the appointments of Ausmus and general manager Randy Flores. Both leadership changes came afterward, putting the earlier coaching announcement in a different context.

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Houston’s previous managerial transition followed a different approach. When Joe Espada replaced Dusty Baker in 2023, most of the coaching staff was expected to remain in place, with several coaches already under contract. Miller’s departure now marks a different approach as Ausmus prepares to reshape the staff for 2027.

Miller joined the Astros’ major-league coaching staff in 2019 and became the team’s head pitching coach after Brent Strom left following the 2021 season.

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During Miller’s time in the role, Houston also recorded strong pitching numbers. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Astros ranked fifth in MLB in team ERA from 2021 through 2026.

His departure leaves Ausmus with a position to fill as he builds his coaching staff. Although the new manager has already hired Bobby Wilson as bench coach, Houston still needs at least two pitching coaches and another hitting coach to work alongside Victor Rodriguez.

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With Miller’s departure changing Houston’s earlier plans, Ausmus now faces the task of reshaping the coaching staff while working toward his World Series ambitions for 2027. His expectations add another challenge as he prepares to lead the Astros into a new season.

Brad Ausmus sets clear World Series expectations after returning to Houston

Brad Ausmus’ return to Houston has brought a familiar face back to the organization, but the new manager has made his expectations for the franchise clear.

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According to MLB.com, Ausmus discussed his priorities during his introductory news conference at Daikin Park on Friday, placing a World Series championship at the center of his plans for 2027.

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The 57-year-old manager spent 10 seasons with Houston as a player during his 18-year Major League career. His return carries personal significance, but Ausmus emphasized that his attention is now on building the team’s future rather than revisiting his playing days.

“I’m very excited to be back with Houston,” Ausmus said. “This is a place where, for 10 years, I was a player. And looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”

Ausmus described making the playoffs and winning the division as important steps, while emphasizing that winning the World Series remains his ultimate goal.

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“I’m not here to talk about glory days,” He added. “I’m here to talk about the Houston Astros today, and the Houston Astros going into 2027, which is now my main focus, and certainly, goal to win the World Series.”

Ausmus now returns to a franchise where he enjoyed significant success as a player, but his ambitions have shifted toward building another championship team. His World Series expectations will set the standard for his first season back in Houston.