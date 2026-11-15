Astros Assistant GM Cites Opportunities Outside Baseball as He Exits 4 Year Stint

The Houston Astros are entering a new era, and the changes are already reaching beyond the dugout. With Randy Flores taking over as general manager and Brad Ausmus stepping in as skipper, Houston’s front office is undergoing a significant transition. But amid the excitement surrounding the franchise’s fresh leadership, another notable departure has raised eyebrows. Connor Huff, who had been with the Astros since 2022 and shared interim baseball operations responsibilities after Dana Brown’s firing alongside fellow assistant GMs Gavin Dickey and Charles Cook, is now stepping away.

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While the shake-up could have fueled speculation about a behind-the-scenes power struggle, Flores’ official statement on Huff’s resignation paints a different picture. It hinted at a mutual parting of ways rather than a clash over control.

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“Huff resigned to take a new, exciting opportunity outside of baseball,” Flores said to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors.

Huff joined the Astros as a business analyst in August 2022. He was later promoted to Vice President of Business and Baseball Operations, overseeing strategic and analytics projects. Following the 2025 season, Huff was elevated to Assistant General Manager, replacing Andrew Ball. Before entering baseball, Huff worked as a fixed-income analyst at Morgan Stanley. He also worked on sports analytics and development projects in Africa with the Basketball Africa League and the SEED Project.

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The Astros have not shared any further details about Huff’s next destination. But an “exciting opportunity” could indicate a stint with another MLB team.

However, while Flores can still make the front office work with his other two AGMs, his major challenges will be during this offseason. Houston’s starting pitchers ranked 27th in MLB with a 4.81 ERA in 2026. They have used 19 different starters due to widespread injuries and poor performance. Flores must acquire reliable innings, ideally including a left-handed starter, to support ace Hunter Brown.

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While closer Josh Hader remains anchored at the back end, the bullpen lost key setup arms Bryan Abreu and Steven Okert to free agency. Flores needs to rebuild middle- and late-inning depth.

The Astros’ outfield finished dead last (30th) in MLB in OPS during the 2026 season. Flores must add legitimate offensive production in left and center field so slugger Yordan Alvarez can remain primarily at designated hitter rather than playing the field.

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Carlos Correa is returning from ankle surgery to join Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Jeremy Peña. So, Houston has five starting-caliber infielders for four spots. Flores noted that “the math is the math” and will likely need to trade from this surplus to address pitching or outfield holes.

Moreover, with extension talks reportedly stalled and Peña entering his final year of team control before free agency after 2027, Flores must decide whether to hold onto the shortstop for a playoff push or trade him for controllable talent, similar to how Houston moved Kyle Tucker prior to 2025.

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The Astros’ 2027 Competitive Balance Tax payroll is already projected around $220.9 million. With potential salary cap changes looming in a new CBA, Flores has limited financial flexibility to fix multiple holes via high-priced free agents.

So, for the Astros’ GM, focusing on rebuilding the roster may be his top priority before onboarding a replacement for Huff.