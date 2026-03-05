Astros Told to Act Fast on Clubhouse Issue Amid Isaac Paredes Headache

Time is running out for the Houston Astros dynasty, and a festering clubhouse issue is forcing the front office into a corner they can’t ignore.

For a team that has defined an era of success, the Astros are now facing a problem that can’t be solved on the diamond alone. It centers on a lingering trade headache involving Isaac Paredes. As The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal bluntly warns, their championship opportunity window is close to slamming shut, and inaction is no longer an option.

The Astros’ 8 playoff appearances and 2 World Series reflect incredible continuity. But the club hasn’t looked as dominant in recent years.

“They’re in a situation where they need to win now, and it doesn’t have to be this year; it could be next year, but their window is shrinking,” Rosenthal noted in a March 5 interview with Crush City Territory.

He sharply countered owner Jim Crane‘s belief in the window being “open forever,” citing a lack of urgency in the front office.

Rosenthal pointed out the biggest concern for Houston, saying, “It’s an aging group.”

Jose Altuve, though under contract through 2029, is 35 years old. Carlos Correa showed little improvement after a mid-season trade to Houston in his injury-plagued 2025 season. 28-yo Yordan Alvarez has managed to produce, but was limited to only 48 games due to a list of physical issues.

Ken Rosenthal also noted that the Astros might not be receiving sufficient reinforcement from their pipeline.

“It’s also a farm system that is not as productive as probably they would like.”

Without a steady flow of young talent, sustaining a veteran core becomes increasingly difficult.

Then again, citing the Mike Burrows trade in 2025, Rosenthal acknowledged that Houston has made some moves this offseason that he liked. But he also warned that “they kind of have to keep going.”

Teams with aging cores often overrely on trades as their internal pipeline slumps. Pointing to the Isaac Paredes situation, Rosenthal highlighted how it should be used to resolve the infield logjam.

“The Paredes scenario, the trade scenario, fits into what we’re talking about here. You got to get that left-handed hitting outfielder because their outfield is so thin right now.”

Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson – the Astros can trade Paredes for either of these two lefty outfielders from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Even with Opening Day in sight, Rosenthal believes that the Astros still have time to address the imbalance. The unpredictable nature of spring training may very well present a suitable opportunity for Houston.

Houston Astros may still find a trade window before Opening Day

Rosenthal stated that the Astros might not necessarily rush to an immediate trade. Injuries during spring training are quite frequent, and they create sudden demands for specific positions from other teams.

Stars like D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll, Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor have been sidelined due to injury. These situations, before the start of the 2026 season, have already altered the trade discussions.

Rosenthal stated, “Time is on their side because someone at third base or first base in some camp somewhere is going to get hurt.”

He suggested that Houston could benefit from remaining strategic rather than hasty.

Late roster adjustments are common in the final weeks of spring training as teams finalize their Opening Day lineups. Several clubs, in recent seasons, have released their 26-man active roster as late as March 24-27.

This allows adjustments and readjustments right up to the wire, considering how the health updates play out.

Teams with unprecedented roster gaps often turn to trade options for immediate solutions.

Whether Houston moves quickly or waits for the right opportunity, Rosenthal’s broader warning remains unchanged. The Astros must keep on refining their roster to ensure their championship window remains open.