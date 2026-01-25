Astros Could Rob Jose Altuve of Representing his Country at 2026 WBC

There’s no debate about how important Jose Altuve is to the Astros. He wrapped up the 2025 season as one of the team’s top hitters, second in home runs, and third in batting average. So it’s no surprise the organization would do whatever it takes to protect such a valuable asset. But the big question is whether that protection could extend to limiting his participation in the World Baseball Classic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, the 2026 tournament would mark Altuve’s third WBC appearance for Venezuela. And if you look back at his previous stints, you know there’s always been a level of risk involved. And if his most recent comments are anything to go by, it sounds like the Astros’ front office may be weighing those risks just as carefully.

“If I had the chance, I’d like to go. I’ve already signed all the papers saying I’m willing to play, just like I did in the last two WBCs. It’s always an honor to represent my country; I played in the last one and the one before. And I’m trying to do it this time too, but I don’t know what happens behind the scenes. It seems like this year is for me, so I hope everything gets cleared up, and I can go,” Altuve shared about his WBC plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Altuve suiting up for the WBC has always been a risky scenario for the Astros. Why? Because it’s hard to forget the thumb fracture he suffered after getting hit by a pitch in the last tournament. A blow that seriously disrupted Houston’s 2023 season as they tried to defend their World Series title.

Then came the nightmare that was 2025, a year the Astros would probably love to erase from memory. They set an MLB record for having the most players on the injured list at one time. Surely, that injury chaos played a major role in missing out on October baseball altogether. So, would the Astros repeat the same risk? Probably not!

ADVERTISEMENT

With the WBC scheduled for March once again, letting their veteran star play for Venezuela right before the regular season would clearly be a risky move. Houston’s top priority in 2026 is getting back to the playoffs, and that starts with keeping its roster healthy.

And Altuve seems well aware of that reality, too. This is why he’s been careful to say he doesn’t yet know whether he’ll even be cleared to take part in the upcoming WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And this comes amid the reports that the Astros are planning a new position for Altuve this year!

Jose Altuve is set to start in a new position this year for the Astros

If you remember, since debuting in 2011, Altuve spent most of his career at second base until 2025. Last season, he bounced around between second, left field, and designated hitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that experiment looks like it’s coming to an end. Manager Joe Espada has already indicated that Altuve is expected to return to being the team’s primary second baseman in 2026.

Hence, in many ways, it feels like a return to basics, and probably a welcome one for Altuve. He never quite looked comfortable in the outfield last year. But at this stage, Houston’s main concern is his bat anyway.

He hit .265 with 26 HRs and posted a .771 OPS in 2025, and if he can match that production, where he plays defensively becomes secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, with the Astros mapping out his role carefully heading into 2026, it’s fair to wonder whether they’ll be just as cautious when it comes to the WBC.

Given all the planning around Jose Altuve, there’s still plenty of skepticism about whether he’ll actually get the green light to suit up for the tournament this time around.