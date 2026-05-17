Astros Face Another Setback as $125M Star Battles Injury Scare

Houston appeared to be building some momentum through back-to-back triumphs against the Texas Rangers. But just as we thought the Astros might be recovering from the injury-ridden roller coaster ride this season, another key player suffered a setback. Jose Altuve left the field in the middle of a probable double.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He didn’t even head to first. He was holding his side and looked in pain. Altuve headed to the clubhouse with Espada and a trainer,” Houston insider Michael Schwab reported via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Astros were already comfortable with a 4-1 lead at the bottom of the 8th, hosting the Rangers this Saturday. With Christian Vázquez on first base, Altuve grounded a 1-2 pitch from Cal Quantrill to third base. The easy double play sent chills through Astros fans—Altuve never reached first, holding his hip instead.

“What happened? Not sure. He walks straight to the dugout after hitting that ball to third. And that’s not a good sign,” the commentators said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manager Joe Espada and a trainer accompanied him, their faces worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said he kind of felt something on the left side,” Espada said. “Obviously, not good [that] he couldn’t even get out of the box and run.”

Altuve now awaits an MRI to determine whether there are additional reasons to intensify concerns. As of now, he is day-to-day. But he is not out of trouble yet. The way he was holding his hip area has some fans worried, who think that it could be an oblique strain. A moderate oblique strain sidelines players for 3-6 weeks, a timeline Houston cannot afford mid-season. That is obviously not a good sign for the Astros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altuve signed his $125M extension in Feb. 2024, making this injury especially costly. And according to his teammate Christian Walker, he’s disciplined: strict diet, sleep schedule, clean living—which makes this injury all the more frustrating.

“It’s frustrating, it’s annoying, but it’s starting to get into the ‘Win any way’ category,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the Astros’ most concerning scenario: losing another star to injury when depth is thin. They are not in a position to afford another extended injury. But some voices note that Altuve’s injury might help Houston confront some uncomfortable realities.

Altuve’s absence may reshape Houston’s infield plans, again

The Astros’ infield problem isn’t poor play—it’s too many talented players for four spots. Carlos Correa, Jeremy Peña, and Isaac Paredes, alongside Altuve and Walker, were fighting for the four spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Correa suffered a season-ending left ankle injury on May 5, forcing the first infield shuffle. And he is out for the season. Peña was already on the IL and expected to return soon. And now we have Altuve, who the fans fear might be absent for some time if the injury is severe.

But some people can find a positive amid the latest setback. Jose Altuve has a .245 AVG this season with 12 RBIs and 4 HRs. He had a hot start early in 2026 with 7 runs, 2 homers, and 3 RBIs from 19 at-bats in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Houston has seen a decline from the 36-year-old. He managed 5 RBIs from 93 at-bats in the entire month of April. Altuve’s OPS took a massive hit, dropping from 1.292 in the first week of the season to a mere .626 this month.

And the concern is not only about his batting skills. According to the Fielding Bible, Altuve is almost at the bottom of the list with -5 DRS this season. That is creating a lot of noise around his justification as a second baseman. And he has endured this noise for almost 16 seasons now.

That’s why some individuals think this will offer Espada the opportunity to shuffle between Paredes, Peña, and even Nick Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peña, sidelined by a hamstring strain, is showing form in Double-A—effective defense and a double on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Allen has served as a defensive replacement and starting spot across the infield. He’s a good alternative while the Astros wait for Peña’s return. Neither Allen nor Peña matches Altuve’s bat, but their defense and youth may justify expanded roles. Altuve had been struggling with declining exit velocity. Youngsters Allen or Peña might show some improvement in that area. Jose Altuve’s MRI report will decide if any of these probable scenarios will become reality.