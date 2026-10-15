Astros Fire Manager Despite Winning Division Amid Growing Links With Mariners

Winning a division title was supposed to give a manager some job security. In Houston, however, it cost Joe Espada his job. After nine years with the Astros, his time in Houston is over, leaving him searching for his next chapter… and potentially opening the door to a rival team! But what really led to his Astros exit?

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Well, Houston finished the regular season with an 81-81 record and clinched the American League West on the final day. But after the Astros were swept by the White Sox in the Wild Card Series, Espada’s tenure came to an end.

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What’s worse is that the defeat extended Houston’s home postseason losing streak to nine games and left Espada without a playoff win as a manager. It was a disappointing way to end the season. But the decision had already been made.

Following the decision, Astros owner Jim Crane released a statement thanking Espada for his contributions to the team.

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“We are thankful for Joe’s hard work, his passion for the game, and for his commitment to the Houston Astros,” Crane said. “He represented the Astros and the Houston community in the most positive way. We wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

However, there is an interesting twist to Espada’s departure.

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On Tuesday, the Astros had already granted permission to the Seattle Mariners to interview Espada, even though he was still technically employed by Houston at the time.

It is an unusual situation, as teams rarely give a division rival permission to interview their manager while he is still under contract. The move also raises questions about how long Houston had been planning to move on from Espada. According to a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the decision may have been in the works for weeks.

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After the Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown in August, Nightengale reported that Espada had been told he would not receive a new contract after the season. Despite that news, Espada chose to remain with the team through the end of the year and ultimately guided Houston to the division title.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Dan Wilson following a 76-86 season. Seattle could offer Espada an attractive opportunity, with a homegrown starting rotation and two of the sport’s biggest talents in Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh. For a manager who has just lost his job after winning a division title, the Seattle opening could provide a promising next step.

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But while Espada’s future remains uncertain, the Astros are also making changes to their coaching staff. MLB insider Michael Schwab recently shared an update on which members are expected to stay and which are set to leave.

According to Schwab’s report, Pitching Coach Josh Miller, First Base Coach Dave Clark, Major League Field Coordinator Jason Bell, Hitting Coach Victor Rodriguez, and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte are expected to remain with the organization. Omar Lopez has also been offered an opportunity to continue with the team in a new role.

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On the other hand, several members of the coaching staff are leaving, including Catching Instructor Tim Cossins, Game Planning Coach Tommy Kawamura, Third Base Coach Tony Perezchica, Assistant Hitting Coach Anthony Lapocé, and Assistant Pitching Coach Ethan Katz.

The status of Brent Strom remains unclear, with no update yet on whether he will stay with the Astros or leave the organization. More information could emerge as Houston continues to reshape its coaching staff.

As the Astros move forward, Espada will also have to consider his next move. Despite the disappointing end to his tenure, he has made it clear that he wants to continue managing in the major leagues.

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After the Astros chapter, Joe Espada might make a comeback

After the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the White Sox in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Espada was asked whether he wanted to return as a manager next season.

“Absolutely,” he replied, even though his future with Houston remained uncertain.

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Espada also reflected on the memorable moments he had experienced throughout his managerial career and expressed his desire to keep enjoying those experiences.

Before taking over as Houston’s manager in 2024, Espada spent six years as a bench coach under A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker. During that period, he interviewed for at least six managerial openings but did not receive an offer until Dana Brown selected him to succeed Baker.

Now, after finishing his Houston tenure with a 256-229 record and two postseason Wild Card appearances, Espada could be ready for another opportunity. With the Mariners reportedly interested in him, his next chapter may begin sooner than expected. For now, fans will have to wait and see where his managerial career takes him next.