Astros $5.7M Star Declines Team USA Call Up While Rojas & Lindor Distress Over WBC Miss

This WBC is giving us a lot of stories that none of us even expected before the tournament started. First, we have players like Miguel Rojas, Francisco Lindor, and Carlos Correa pull out due to insurance problems. We have a Houston Astros ace who refused to play because his team doesn’t want him to.

It was reported by Michael Schwab that, “Astros pitcher and Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown was asked to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for the USA.”

Hunter Brown was offered a spot on Team USA’s 2026 World Baseball Classic pitching staff but chose not to play so he could focus on the upcoming MLB season with the Astros.

Hunter Brown turned down a Team USA World Baseball Classic offer to concentrate on the Astros and his 2026 season, choosing club over country.

Brown finished third in American League Cy Young voting in 2025 with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 185.1 innings, showing why Houston wants him focused at home. The Astros and Hunter’s agent Scott Boras supported his choice, agreeing to a $5.71 million contract and avoiding arbitration so Brown can prep for spring training.

Brown’s 2025 success made him Houston’s staff ace after emerging as the key starter in the rotation.

Brown’s role is even more vital with Framber Valdez likely departing in free agency, meaning Houston will rely on Brown as a frontline starter.

The Astros signed Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai to help fill the rotation, but Brown remains the veteran leader on the mound. His consistent performance over the last seasons and arbitration status give Houston cost certainty and stability for 2026.

Avoiding extra innings on his arm in international play helps Houston’s long‑term rotation health.

Team USA still fields a deep pitching staff with established Cy Young winners and elite arms, meaning Brown’s absence is manageable for the Americans.

A roster with multiple former MVPs, Rookie of the Year, and Cy Young award winners provides quality depth even without Brown. Had he played, Brown’s 2025 numbers could have added another layer of strength for the USA. His decision reflects a growing trend of players prioritizing club seasons over an international tournament early in the year.

While Brown opted out for focus and injury protection, others like Francisco Lindor and Miguel Rojas have sidelined themselves due to WBC insurance issues that protect MLB salaries if injured.

Insurance rules have kept stars from Puerto Rico and Venezuela out of the Classic, leaving fans disappointed and teams shorthanded.

These policies exist because injuries in past WBC events have cost teams time and money, pushing insurers to tighten coverage.

Brown, Lindor, and Rojas highlight how finance and health safety can shape WBC rosters as much as talent.

Hunter Brown might not, but another Astros player is not missing the WBC

Not everyone from the Houston Astros is taking the winter off. While Hunter Brown is sitting this one out, one of the team’s reliable stars is heading straight into the heat of the World Baseball Classic, ready to prove why he’s considered indispensable.

The Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster confirms Jeremy Peña’s place for March’s tournament, marking his second WBC selection. In 2025, Peña hit .304 with a .840 OPS, drove in 62 runs, and accumulated a 5.6 wins‑above‑replacement, strong numbers that earned him his first All‑Star appearance.

Despite playing only two games in the 2023 Classic, he returns with a deeper MLB resume and higher expectations for impact.

Team Dominican Republic fields a lineup full of elite hitters, with multiple players posting high WAR figures in 2025, showing depth in both contact and power hitting.

Peña’s role as shortstop, with a combined offensive and defensive skill set, fits into the team’s strategy to balance run production and fielding reliability.

His 125‑game 2025 performance demonstrated steady bat‑to‑ball skills and playmaking that complement the roster’s overall strength.

Staying healthy ahead of Opening Day remains a priority, given he missed time with a fractured rib in 2025, one of the rare setbacks in his MLB tenure. Peña’s participation provides valuable early‑season live competition, but coaches will closely monitor his training and conditioning to protect long‑term availability.

For fans, seeing him compete internationally is both a proud moment and a reminder of how much his 2025 breakout season mattered.