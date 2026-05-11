Astros Hall of Famer and Legendary Dodgers Announcer Passes Away at 96, Condolences Pour In

MLB fans are yet to recover from John Sterling’s demise. The iconic voice of the Yankees already made a huge gap in the MLB broadcasting booth that now widened further after another legendary voice passed away. The name that popularized Spanish commentary in MLB and served as the Dodgers, Rangers, and Astros’ Spanish voice from the booth is no more.

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Another gap that would take time to get filled in as condolences and tributes pour in.

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“RIP to pioneering broadcaster and Astros Hall of Fame member René Cárdenas,” MLB insider Brian McTaggart shared via X.

Till 1958, there was nothing like a Spanish broadcast in MLB. However, with increasing player inflow from countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela, MLB had an untapped market beyond the American shore. As a result, the first Spanish-language radio broadcast in MLB history was created by the Dodgers in 1958.

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Led by broadcaster René Cárdenas and supported by owner Walter O’Malley, the initiative began when the team moved to California to cater to the growing Hispanic fanbase. Since then, the Dodgers’ Spanish commentary has been ongoing, making it the longest-running in all of baseball. This makes losing Cárdenas an emotional and historical loss.

Cárdenas was from Nicaragua, and he was already battling liver and pancreatic cancer. The battle finally came to a halt on Sunday as Cárdenas left us at 96 in Houston.

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“We mourn the passing of René Cárdenas, who in 1958 with the Dodgers became the first full-time Spanish-language broadcaster in MLB history and would ultimately spend 21 years behind the mic for Los Angeles. We send our condolences to his loved ones,” the Dodgers shared via X.

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Since Cárdenas joined the Dodgers in 1958, he stayed there till 1961 when the Houston Colt .45s (now the Astros) signed him. In between, Cárdenas also called a championship boxing match held between Sugar Ray Robinson and Gene Fullmer. He called some iconic moments for the Astros and eventually got fired in 1975 when the Astros canceled their Spanish-language broadcasts.

For the unversed, Cárdenas famously nicknamed the Houston Astrodome “Una Joya en la Pradera” (A Jewel on the Prairie) during its opening in 1965.

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Cardenas mentored many Spanish-language broadcasters over his lifetime, including Romero, the current Spanish voice of the Astros.

“René Cárdenas did more than call games,” Romero said. “He brought baseball to life. With passion, elegance, and a distinctive style, he helped pave the way for Spanish baseball broadcasting in the United States.” In total, he called for the Astros’ first 14 seasons. The Astros inducted Cárdenas into their team Hall of Fame in 2024.

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“Loved by many, to say the least. Thou he passed in his sleep, I know that he’s already broadcast ‘The Heavenly World Series,'” His son, Rene A. Cardenas shared. There’s no doubt that Cárdenas was loved by many, and social media was flooded with condolences and tributes as proof.

Tributes pour in for René Cárdenas

Cárdenas passing away is the end of an era in MLB. “Shocked to hear of his passing. Grew up listening to him and Jaime,” one fan said. “21 years calling Dodgers games in Spanish. What a legacy rip,” another added.

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Cárdenas’s 21 years of broadcasting with the Dodgers and 38 years with the Astros and Rangers mean the majority of the adult MLB fans now grew up listening to him. The term “Dodgers Blue” is well used today to indicate the fandom for the team. This was originally coined by Cárdenas. During his time, Cárdenas frequently remarked that he had “Astros blood” or “Dodger blue” in his veins, symbolizing his deep-rooted connection to the franchises he helped build.

Jaime Jarrín often refers to Cárdenas as “mi maestro” (my teacher), noting that René’s most iconic “remark” was the guidance that shaped Jarrín’s own Hall of Fame career.

More than just a legendary announcer, Cárdenas was known for his mentorship. “A pioneer who opened doors for so many. Rest in peace,” one user remarked. “Rest in Peace, he opened the door to everyone in Latinoamerica,” another added.

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Apart from the current Spanish voice of the Astros, Cárdenas mentored names like Alex Pompez and Orlando Sánchez Diago. Pompez was primarily a scout and executive. He worked closely with Cárdenas in developing the first international Spanish-language radio networks that brought MLB games to Latin America.

“He inspired countless broadcasters and became a beloved figure to millions of fans. His legacy will live forever in every broadcast, every unforgettable play, and every fan who grew up listening to his voice. Rest in peace, legend,” Romero added.

A name with so much legacy attached, most of the fans could pray for his heavenly journey. “RIP,” one fan joined the chorus. The only regret that Cárdenas had till the last was not winning a Ford Frick Award. He was a finalist multiple times for the Award, but couldn’t make it. Still, his legacy lives on.