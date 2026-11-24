A contract disagreement with the Dodgers suddenly ended a 12-year relationship this offseason. Just weeks later, the Astros have given the veteran coach another opportunity in the major leagues. Houston needs answers after watching its powerful lineup struggle to produce consistently in 2026. Aaron Bates now arrives as Brad Ausmus begins shaping his first coaching staff in Houston.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Astros are hiring Aaron Bates as their hitting coach,” reported Chandler Rome, Astros beat writer at The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston’s Aaron Bates hire gives its coaching rebuild an important offensive direction entering 2027. New GM Randy Flores and manager Brad Ausmus are reshaping the staff after major changes. Bates spent 12 seasons in the Dodgers organization, including 4 years as co-hitting coach there. The timing matters because Houston’s 2026 offense produced home runs, but too few runs overall. The Astros need someone who can turn their power into steadier production throughout games.

Houston finished 81-81 and won the American League West, then exited October in a two-game sweep. The Astros led baseball with 226 home runs, yet scored just 734 runs, ranking them 13th. Their .242 team batting average ranked 18th, while their .315 on-base percentage ranked 19th overall. They stole only 50 bases, the fewest in the majors, limiting another way to create pressure. That combination left Houston relying on home runs instead of building rallies more consistently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weakness became impossible to miss against Chicago during the Wild Card Series this October. Houston scored 6 runs across 2 games and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. In the 7-3 loss, Jeremy Peña, Cam Smith, and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer. Those swings briefly brought Houston closer, but the Astros could not build another rally afterward. Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-8, as Chicago repeatedly worked to keep him from beating them.

Bates brings experience from an offense that stayed productive across several seasons in Los Angeles. He joined the Dodgers in 2015 and became an assistant hitting coach in 2019. He shared the hitting coach role with Robert Van Scoyoc from 2023 through 2026. During those seasons, the Dodgers ranked near the top in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS. They also led baseball with a 114 wRC+, while winning 3 championships during his Dodgers tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those results cannot be credited to one coach alone, especially alongside elite hitters and resources. But Bates helped guide a group that consistently produced, and Houston needs that experience now.

In a FanGraphs interview, Bates explained, “We’re process-oriented,” stressing consistent hard contact over single-game results. He also said hitters must know “when to take and when to be aggressive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That approach could help Astros hitters make better decisions, reach base and avoid empty swings.

His work with individual hitters could matter for a lineup needing more than one solution. Bates has described different player adjustments, rather than demanding every hitter copy one identical swing. Max Muncy, for example, changed his setup after an elbow injury affected his swing mechanics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston has power from Alvarez, Walker, and Paredes, but needs better support around them too. Bates cannot fix every roster weakness, but he can make Houston’s offense less predictable.

The Astros also add a new pitching coach

The Astros are replacing longtime pitching coach Josh Miller, ending his 16-year Houston run. J.P. Martinez is reportedly taking over, giving manager Brad Ausmus another major staff appointment. Miller had initially been expected back for 2027, before Ausmus arrived and plans changed. His departure closes a significant chapter, as Houston welcomes a coach with fresh experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller joined Houston in 2011 as a professional scout before moving into minor-league coaching. He joined Houston’s staff in 2019, serving two seasons as bullpen coach alongside Strom. In 2021, Miller became pitching coach alongside Strom, then led staff after Strom departed. Across six seasons leading Houston’s staff, the Astros ranked fifth in MLB team ERA.

That run included Houston’s 2022 championship, when its pitchers posted an impressive 2.90 ERA. The staff also led the American League with a 1.09 WHIP that same season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller described a later turnaround in May: “Stabilize is the right term,” he explained. He said starters delivering “five or six quality innings” helped reduce pressure on relievers.

However, Houston’s 2026 pitching problems showed the challenge awaiting whoever takes over next season. The Astros finished 24th with a 4.45 ERA, issuing an American League-high 650 walks. They also used a franchise-record 19 starting pitchers, as injuries repeatedly disrupted rotation plans. Those numbers give Martinez an immediate task: improve control and provide more dependable innings.

Martinez spent five seasons with San Francisco, then coached Atlanta’s bullpen for one season. Atlanta’s relievers posted a 3.44 ERA while Martinez handled bullpen duties there in 2026. He joined San Francisco’s staff as assistant pitching coach in 2021, leading it in 2025. That staff had a 3.82 ERA; he inherited Hunter Brown and closer Josh Hader.