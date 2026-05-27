Astros Left Mourning as Veteran Catcher Passes Away at 64 After Cancer Battle

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Across 25 seasons in Houston, Bailey’s impact stretched across roles as a player, minor league instructor, and major league coach. On Tuesday morning, that journey came to an end as Bailey lost his battle with cancer, prompting the Astros to share a heartfelt message mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s most loyal names.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Astro Mark Bailey. Bailey, affectionately known as Beetle, spent over 25 seasons in the organization as a player, minor league instructor, and Major League coach. We send out heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family, friends, and former teammates,” the Astros shared via X.

Bailey was from Springfield, and he was reportedly fighting cancer for the last few years. The battle ultimately ended on Tuesday morning in Houston. The Astros first drafted Bailey in 1982 in the sixth round from Missouri State. Initially, he was picked as a third baseman, but the Astros made him a catcher. Bailey started his journey in the minors, and he took just 17 games to make his MLB debut, replacing the Astros’ then-starting catcher Alan Ashby in 1984.

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Although he was an infielder at Glendale High School and for Bill Rowe’s SMS Bears, Bailey eventually spent seven years in MLB as a catcher.

Behind the home plate, Bailey was part of a few historic moments of the Astros. He was the catcher when Nolan Ryan struck out 4000 batters by retiring Danny Heep. The best season for Bailey with the Astros was in 1985, when he finished the season with 10 HRs, hitting .265. The Astros couldn’t make into the World Series during his tenure, but they reached the NLCS in 1986.

Bailey was then traded to the Montreal Expos in 1988. He spent the year in the Expos’ minor league team and then stayed with the Mets’ minor league team in 1989. Bailey signed a major league deal with the Giants for 1990 and 1992. He couldn’t bring back his magic as he ended scoring only 1 homer in two seasons with the Giants.

Bailey ended his MLB career in 1992, finishing with 24 homers at .220.

And here starts the next step in his career. Bailey started his coaching journey with the Astros’ Class A team in 1998 and was further promoted to the Double-A as their hitting coach. He climbed further and took over as the Astros’ bullpen coach in MLB in 2002. The Astros reached the World Series in 2005, and Bailey got his first taste as a coach, although he couldn’t win it.

He then went on to become the Astros’ minor league catching coordinator, which he continued till his retirement in 2020. So, the Astros had a long history with Mark Bailey. With his passing away, an era comes to an end in Houston. We pray for his peace and condolences to his family at this difficult time.

For the Astros, they had a long list of names who both played and managed or coached the team.

The Astros had some more loyal names

The first name would be Larry Dierker. He pitched for Houston from 1964 to 1976 and went directly from the broadcast booth to managing the team from 1997 to 2001. He is the most successful player-turned-manager in club history, leading them to four division titles. Then Phil Garner played infielder for the Astros from 1981 to 1987. He returned as manager from 2004 to 2007, leading the franchise to its very first World Series appearance in 2005.

Notably, Bailey was the bullpen coach under Garner.

Art Howe played third base and second base for the Astros from 1976 to 1982. He later managed the team from 1989 to 1993. So, when it comes to loyalty, the Astros got a few names who proved the test of time.

From the current roster, Jose Altuve could be the next one in the making. Since his debut in 2011, Altuve has been playing for the Astros only. He is 36 now, and chances are low that he will debut with another team after his existing contract ends in 2029. His cabinet has all the awards ranges from the World Series to Silver Sluggers to All-Star.

If Altuve could have a coaching career with the Astros, he would be the most decorated yet loyal name for the team. Let’s now see who comes next in this list.