Astros’ $10M Star Faces Exit As Tatsuya Imai Move Triggers Blunt Wake-Up Call

With Framber Valdez hitting free agency and the rotation still reeling from a season full of injuries, the Astros are expected to be on the lookout for more starting arms. They’re also in the market for a catcher, ideally a dependable backup to pair with Yainer Díaz.

Well, the challenge is money. After committing $54 million to their recent signing of Tatsuya Imai, Houston needs some financial breathing room if it wants to keep adding pieces. One possible way to do that? Moving Isaac Paredes.

Remember, GM Dana Brown has tried to cool the idea that the Astros are actively shopping him? Still, Paredes remains a natural name to watch. He was productive in his first season in Houston, slashing .254/.352/.458 with 20 HRs in just 102 games. The kind of performance that would draw real interest around the league.

“But if the Astros want to get the most value back, if they want to make a trade that gets them something that helps their farm system, that maybe helps their major league team. I think Isaac Paredes is the most valuable guy on their team that they could trade. It would help to clear payroll space, and it would help it would give them the most value back in return,” Astros insider Chandler Rome shared via Foul Territory.

Well, the Imai signing definitely caught a lot of people around the league off guard. He helps the Astros’ pitching staff, no doubt, but he doesn’t solve everything. So, as Houston really wants to shore up the rotation with more arms, they’re still going to need money to spend. That’s where the Isaac Paredes conversation comes in.

But is he really the right guy to move?

Reportedly, Paredes is projected to make about $9.3 million through arbitration this winter, with one more year of arbitration control after that. For that price, he can handle either corner infield spot, fill in at second base, and he’s got a legitimate bat. Last season, he largely delivered on expectations, putting up a .254/.352/.458 line with 20 HRs across 438 plate appearances!

Because of that mix of affordability, versatility, and production, it’s easy to see why Paredes is Houston’s best trade chip. There’s also added intrigue with Boston reportedly showing interest. Notably, the Red Sox see Paredes as an option at third base, or as insurance at first base if Alex Bregman ends up re-signing.

So, blame it on the Imai trade or not, Paredes walking past the Astros might come sooner than expected!

The Astros’ shopping list is wide

Believe it or not, trading Paredes could actually open the door for the Astros in a big way. And it starts with Chris Bassitt.

If you remember, Bassitt took the ball 32 times last season, finished 11–9 with a 3.96 ERA, and gave the Jays exactly what they needed in terms of reliability. That’s the kind of steady arm the Astros would love to slot. So, Bassitt could be a classic low-risk, high-reward option for a team trying to win now.

There’s also an interesting “what if” scenario involving Boston!

What if the Astros and Red Sox simply swapped Lucas Giolito for Isaac Paredes? Giolito quietly put together a strong season in Boston, going 10–4 with a 3.41 ERA over 26 starts. He logged 145 innings, struck out 121 batters, and posted a 2.1 WAR. That kind of production would absolutely play in Houston’s rotation and make him a sensible target.

At the end of the day, though, everything circles back to money. The Astros have options, and Paredes gives them leverage, but whether any of these ideas become reality depends on how creatively Houston manages its payroll.