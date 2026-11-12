Astros Raid Yankees’ Coaching Staff to Land Their New Manager in a Bold Move

The New York Yankees are watching their coaching staff become a training ground for their biggest rivals. First, the Boston Red Sox swooped in to hire Shelley Duncan, pulling the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager into Chad Tracy’s major league coaching staff. Now, another American League contender has followed a similar path, leaving the Yankees with yet another coaching shake-up to deal with.

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The Houston Astros have officially named their 21st manager in franchise history, replacing Joe Espada. And the twist is hard to ignore: their new skipper was sitting on the Yankees’ bench just a day ago.

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“The Astros will reportedly hire Brad Ausmus as their next manager, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart,” MLB shared via Instagram.

Ausmus is no stranger to Houston. He spent 10 of his 18 MLB seasons as a catcher for the Astros across two stints (1997–1998 and 2001–2008). Ausmus remains close with former teammate and current senior advisor Jeff Bagwell. He previously interviewed for Houston’s manager job in 2020 and the general manager job in 2022.

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He spent the past three seasons (2024–2026) serving as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees. The veteran also held the bench coach role for the Athletics in 2022 and managed Team Israel during the World Baseball Classic in March 2026.

The managerial role with the Astros marks the third MLB managerial role for the 57-year-old. He holds a career managerial record of 386–422 across four seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2014–2017) and one season with the Los Angeles Angels (2019), highlighted by an AL Central division title with Detroit in 2014.

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“We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization,” Astros general manager Randy Flores said in a statement. “Brad impressed us throughout the interview process. He demonstrated the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field. I am excited to work alongside Brad and happy to have him back in an Astros uniform.”

Ausmus’ departure leaves an immediate opening for a new bench coach alongside Aaron Boone. Coincidentally, outgoing Astros manager Joe Espada, who previously worked as New York’s bench coach from 2014 to 2017, has already been linked as a potential replacement.

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Houston interviewed several candidates, including Albert Pujols, Rays minor-league manager Morgan Ensberg, and Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta. Out of the finalists, Ausmus was the only candidate who had previously managed a Major League team. He brought five years of experience from his stints with the Detroit Tigers (2014–2017) and Los Angeles Angels (2019).

Moreover, during Ausmus’ last three seasons with the Yankees, New York reached the postseason every year. This includes a World Series appearance in 2024. However, the Astros won the AL West in 2026. They finished with an 81–81 record and were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card round.

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With an aging roster, a depleted farm system, and several core players nearing free agency after 2027, Houston needed a veteran voice in the dugout. Ausmus’s background, both as a former Gold Glove catcher who handled complex pitching staffs and as a former front-office executive, fits what leadership wanted to bridge the clubhouse and the front office.

However, despite finalizing their manager, the Astros are yet to make a few more moves to be a World Series contender.

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The Astros’ offseason needs are yet to be filled

Beyond ace Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert, the Astros’ rotation lacks reliable innings. Tatsuya Imai struggled and moved to the bullpen in 2026, leaving the Astros in urgent need of multiple dependable starters who can keep the ball in the yard at hitter-friendly Daikin Park.

Closer Josh Hader remains anchored at the back end. But the relief corps is losing key free agents like Bryan Abreu, Steven Okert, and Enyel De Los Santos. So, Houston must add at least one or two proven late-inning relievers to bridge the gap to Hader.

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On the other hand, the Astros still have five starting-caliber infielders for four spots: Jeremy Peña, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, and Isaac Paredes (whose $13.35 million club option was exercised). Because Yordan Alvarez occupies the designated hitter spot most days, Flores will likely explore trading an infielder like Peña (who is entering his final year before free agency) to address pitching or outfield holes.

It’s now all on Ausmus to steer the team towards a great offseason.