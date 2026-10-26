Astros’ Search for General Manager Draws Out Praise as Analyst Calls Out Major Misconception

The time has come for owner Jim Crane to find the Houston Astros a new general manager. After Dana Brown parted ways with the franchise in August, Crane had promised to start his GM quest after the season. With the offseason knocking at the door, the Astros have prepared an extensive list of external and internal candidates for Crane to interview.

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Alongside the existing assistant general managers, the external candidates are Matt Kleine, Josh Barfield, Scott Sharp, Ben Sestanovich and Randy Flores. The internal candidates include Gavin Dickey and Charles Cook. As speculation continues over who will be the likely next GM, Jeremy Booth pushed back against the suggestion that the organization is moving towards an analytics-driven approach.

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“None of these guys are all analytics. The guy who might be closest- it might be this dude, Charles Cook, and he’s already there, okay?… You have a balanced list of candidates. That’s a balanced list. There’s some names missing, but you can’t interview everybody,” said Jeremy Booth on the Jason Bristol podcast, praising the balanced GM list.

After the Houston Astros finished the regular season with an 81-81 record, they earned the third seed in the AL. Their postseason run ended after the Chicago White Sox swept them in the AL Wild Card Series. As they prepare for the 2027 season, their new general manager will be responsible for the crucial roster-building role. Their season will significantly depend on the GM’s decisions.

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According to MLB.com, Milwaukee Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine has emerged as one of the leading candidates for Houston’s front-office opening. His candidacy adds another serious option as the Astros weigh their next move.

The candidates also bring different backgrounds and front-office philosophies to the table.

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Cook and Dickey already understand the Astros’ organizational structure, having worked their way into senior baseball operations positions. Cook joined Houston as a baseball operations apprentice in 2016, while Dickey began with the organization as a scout in 2011. Kleine, meanwhile, has spent nearly two decades working in Milwaukee’s baseball operations department, gaining experience in roster construction, player evaluation, contract negotiations, and financial planning.

Other candidates like Barfield and Sestanovich have expertise in player development. Barfield has been the White Sox’s assistant GM since 2023. Sestanovich has an extensive portfolio; he spent many years in the San Diego Padres’ front office before joining the Braves as an assistant GM.

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Within the Royals’ organization, Sr.Vice President Scott Sharp has worked in scouting and player operations. He joined the Royals as the Assistant Director of Player Development in 2006. Meanwhile, St. Louis Cardinals assistant GM Randy Flores has a background in scouting. He has also served as the Cardinals’ director of scouting. Furthermore, his experience as a former pitcher provides him with insight into how players function.

That range of experience could prove valuable as Crane evaluates the direction of the franchise.

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For the Astros, however, the stakes extend beyond selecting an executive with an impressive résumé. The next general manager will have to build up from an 81-81 regular-season finish and a sweep in the Wild Card Series. Houston also recorded fewer regular-season wins for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the challenges facing its next baseball operations leader. They were 106-56 in 2022, 90-72 in 2023, 88-73 in 2024, and 87-75 in 2025, and had 81 wins this year.

Immediately after securing the new GM, the organization must also find a new manager, as Joe Espada will not return. Hiring a general manager first would allow the new executive to have a say in selecting the next manager.

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Now, Crane must determine which candidate can best combine those perspectives, build a competitive roster, and help Houston regain its place among baseball’s elite.