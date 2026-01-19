Astros’ 3B Isaac Paredes & Wife Announce Personal News Amid Swirling Trade Rumors

Rumors about the Red Sox making a move for Astros’ Isaac Paredes have taken off fast, especially after Boston lost Alex Bregman and then landed free-agent pitcher Ranger Suárez, all in just over a week. The Red Sox would likely make big moves, moving either Jarren Duran or Ceddanne Rafaela in the deal. So, fans need to wait a few more times to see where Paredes lands.

However, while fans are busy debating where he’d even fit on the field next season, there’s no such uncertainty in his personal life. In fact, his latest off-the-field update is nothing but positive and might be the most feel-good news fans hear all day.

“Isaac and Paulina Paredes announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy. Paulina has a great swing. It’s dad season for Isaac!” Astros insider Michael Schwab shared via X.

Schwab shared a short clip showing a gender reveal celebration, confirming that Isaac Paredes and his wife, Paulina, are expecting a baby boy. If you remember, Paredes got married last year to his girlfriend, and we still remember how his proposal was made special with a large bouquet of red and white roses.

Just how excited Paulina was that time, the same is here in the video! And why not? Isaac already has a daughter named Bella, so this is big, joyful news for the Paredes family and an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Now, fans can only hope the good vibes carry over into a fresh start for him this season.

Well, on the field, the Astros already know exactly what Paredes brings to the table. The question now is whether the Red Sox will ever get the chance to see it up close, assuming they could actually pry him away from Houston. But will they? Even after missing 55 games in 2025 with a serious hamstring injury, Paredes was still a lineup cornerstone. He blasted 20 HRs with a .809 OPS and a 128 wRC+ in just 102 games.

So, replacing that kind of production would not be easy. And that’s not all.

And beyond the bat, his versatility makes him even more valuable. Paredes can handle first base, second base, and even shortstop, giving Houston much-needed insurance for aging stars like José Altuve or the returning Carlos Correa.

So, it’s no surprise, then, that MLB insider Chandler Rome reports that the Astros have no interest in trading Paredes.

All signs point to his growing family staying put in Houston for now. Still, Red Sox fans might want to hold off on fully giving up hope just yet.

The Red Sox are putting their biggest bet on Isaac Paredes

Even with all the skepticism coming from Houston’s side, the Red Sox are clearly zeroing in on Isaac Paredes as a potential answer to the hole left by Alex Bregman. And the comparison isn’t a stretch. Like Bregman, Paredes brings real power to the lineup. He crushed 90 homers over the past four seasons while posting an ISO north of .200 in three of those years.

Also, what makes him even more appealing is how polished his bat is. He’s patient at the plate with an 11.1 percent career walk rate and doesn’t strike out or chase pitches at an alarming rate. That’s a pretty mature offensive profile for a hitter who’s just now stepping into his prime years.

So if the Astros decide that landing someone like Rafaela or Duran is worth the move, there’s at least a path where Paredes ends up calling Fenway Park home this season. And for Red Sox fans, the idea of a refreshed, motivated Paredes taking the field while beginning an exciting new chapter in his personal life is definitely something to get excited about.