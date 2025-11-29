Astros Veteran Shuts Down Grave Lies About Jose Altuve’s Role in 2017 World Series Cheating Scandal

The amount of hate Jose Altuve still receives for his role in the 2017 electronic sign-stealing scandal against the Dodgers has grown wildly out of proportion. And no, he is not blameless for not speaking up at the time. But at this point, the level of criticism thrown his way has gone way beyond what any reasonable punishment ever called for. A former Astros veteran has now weighed in as well, insisting that Altuve wasn’t at fault.

Appearing on The BSBLR Show, former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick defended Altuve’s role in the scandal.

“We’re going to accuse Altuve of wearing a buzzer? What are we talking about in baseball? Are you kidding me?” Reddick emphasized that Altuve wasn’t wearing a buzzer or any other device.

Even as per MLB’s investigation, they found no evidence that the Astros used buzzers or other electronic devices. It also noted that most players didn’t take part in the system at all.

When asked about it, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he didn’t see any reason the Astros would lie after being granted immunity and already admitting to the sign-stealing scheme.

Yet the scandal’s stigma refuses to let go of Atluve’s name.

Altuve himself never paid much attention to the rumors claiming he and his teammates used buzzers or other devices.

He even addressed the speculation back in 2020. “I wasn’t upset, to be honest, even though we all know it wasn’t true…we all know that some people made that up. The best thing that happened to me was that MLB investigated that, and they didn’t find anything.”

In light of this scandal, much of Altuve’s career achievements have often been overlooked. This year, he wrapped up his 15th season with the Astros. He continues to climb the team’s all-time offensive ranks.

In fact, he even recently passed Jeff Bagwell to claim second place in hits with 2,388, trailing only Craig Biggio (3,060).

Jose Altuve also ranks third in franchise history for extra-base hits (742) and games played (1,976). He’s now behind only Biggio and Bagwell. And both of them are Hall of Famers. Speaking of which, this scandal will also likely impact Altuve’s Hall of Fame chances.

What Hall of Fame voting patterns could mean for Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has been the heart of the Astros and the face of the franchise. He’s led Houston to two World Series titles. Not to forget, he has built a reputation as one of the best clutch hitters of his generation.

The 35-year-old won an MVP, multiple batting titles, and became a respected community figure. For many in Houston, he’s the most beloved athlete the city has ever had.

But then, he was also part of the 2017 World Series team, the one tied to the sign-stealing scandal.

So what happens if Altuve retires after the 2029 season with a résumé that screams first-ballot Hall of Famer…yet the voters don’t give him enough support in year one?

What if Astros fans start hearing the same kinds of comments they heard when Carlos Beltrán fell short in 2024?

Houston fans would lose it!

Many former Astros from the 2017 team have claimed that Jose Altuve never participated in the trash-can-banging system.

When asked directly, Altuve has always kept it simple. He was part of that team, and he stood with his teammates, nothing more.

Even years later, Altuve still gets booed in every ballpark outside of Minute Maid Park.

National broadcasters have routinely painted him as a cheater. Every member of the 2017–18 Astros was granted immunity. And while Altuve was never identified as a cheater, with some evidence even suggesting the opposite, he might still face the harshest, most unfair consequence of all.

And if that happens, Houston is going to erupt. They do want to see him in Cooperstown!