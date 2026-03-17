Athletics Clubhouse Left Mourning as 2 Bay Area Legends Pass Away

Losing a columnist who has been with the club for decades is like losing an integral part of the organization. The Athletics clubhouse is reeling this week as two of the most influential voices in Bay Area sports history have gone silent.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of two Bay Area legends, Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward,” the A’s posted on X. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues.”

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Newhouse suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for years and passed away on March 12, 2026, at the age of 87. The Athletics lost Steward a week prior, on March 6. The 72-year-old lost to cancer after battling for 4 years.

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Dave Newhouse was an Oakland Tribune sports columnist who was associated with the club for almost half a century. He was a definitive voice of the A’s full Oakland era, famously capturing the three-peat World Series dynasty (1972-1974).

But his reporting wasn’t limited to the golden period only. Another highlight from his long tenure was covering the ‘Moneyball’ era. The franchise faced significant struggles in later years, and Newhouse’s unbiased reporting captured Oakland’s broader identity.

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“Dave’s work chronicled so many chapters of Athletics history. For decades, Dave captured the spirit, challenges, and unforgettable moments of the A’s with honesty, insight, and a deep understanding of what the team meant to fans across the Bay Area,” the club’s official tribute read. “His voice helped tell the story of this franchise, and his legacy will remain part of its history.”

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Many consider his empathetic and historian-style writing to be the voice and identity of the A’s fanbase. Newhouse retired in 2011 after telling Oakland’s story for 47 years. After his retirement, he co-authored ‘Goodbye, Oakland: Winning, Wanderlust, and a Sports Town’s Fight for Survival’ with sports executive Andy Dolich.

Carl Steward’s witty and versatile journalism is what made him a must-read for years. Especially how he covered key moments of the game and decorated his pieces with dry humor. His column on Dallas Braden’s perfect game on May 9, 2010, was one such example.

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His follow-up column on the same day, about ‘Grandma Peggy’ snubbing Alex Rodriguez, captured the postgame drama and fan-centric side beautifully.

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“Carl was a Bay Area media powerhouse, covering every corner of the sporting world, including Dallas Braden’s perfect game. In his more than 40 years working in the Bay, he made an indelible impact on those who were lucky enough to know him,” the A’s mourned with a heartfelt message.

Both stalwarts were able to cater to the emotions of millions of fans. And it’s not just general baseball fans. People from different sports are also pouring their heartfelt condolences for the profound loss to sports journalism.

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Beyond the Athletics Clubhouse: A legacy that defined the entire Bay Area

The loss of Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward has caused widespread grief beyond just the Athletics. Over the past week, there has been a huge outpouring of tributes, demonstrating the impact these two had.

“Dave was not only a great writer but an even better person. A gentleman who always cared about the people he came across in life. I will always be grateful to Dave for reaching out when my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” wrote one user.

It wasn’t just his writing that the people were fans of. Newhouse connected with people on a deeper level. His humane side probably has as many fans as the journalistic version of himself.

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“Dave Newhouse—a true champion of Oakland, its great teams, and the players who put the city on the world stage. His legacy and the memories he preserved will live forever,” read another post. This demonstrates the impact of the columnist’s words. His legacy reaches far beyond any one city or club. And people are forever grateful for how he represented them.

Admiration for Steward goes beyond the core fanbase of the franchise. “Like Newhouse, Carl was an East Bay mainstay liked by all. His dry humor and wry writing marked a long, excellent career. RIP,” actor Brian Murphy wrote on his post.

Steward wasn’t just a reporter but also a great human being who stood by his peers in their time of need. “When I was trying to break into this business as a part-timer, Carl Steward reached out with words of encouragement and vouched for me to get full-time at the Mercury News when he barely knew me and absolutely didn’t have to do that. Forever grateful for him,” Martín Gallegos paid his tribute on social media.

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One of the most notable tributes came from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. In a recent press conference, he mentioned how the entire club is grieving from the loss.

“Before I start, I just want to offer the Warriors’ condolences to the families of Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward, longtime columnists in Oakland, who covered Bay Area sports for over 40 years each,” Kerr said. “Both icons in the Bay and both passed away in the last week. So I want to, on behalf of the organization, just offer our condolences… we’re thinking of both families.”

These reactions show how impactful the two Bay Area legends were. They touched the hearts of millions with their style, their reporting, and most importantly, their humane side. That’s why the mourning of their passings couldn’t remain limited to the Athletics clubhouse.



People beyond the city, even beyond the sport, will miss Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward.