Athletics Stun MLB With Record-Breaking Offer to 24-Year-Old Star Just Days After Jeff McNeil Signing

The Oakland Athletics are really a team that you don’t hear the name of in an offseason where big money is spent. But it looks like things have taken a turn, as they have made franchise history. After signing Jeff McNeil, the Athletics have gone and re-signed Tyler Soderstrom.

Jeff Passan reported that, “Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the A’s are in agreement on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, the largest guarantee in franchise history, sources tell ESPN.”

Tyler Soderstrom and the Oakland Athletics agreed to a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, the largest guaranteed deal in franchise history. The deal includes a club option for an eighth year and escalators that could increase total value to $131 million. This extension locks Soderstrom in as a core player for the Athletics through the next several seasons.

Soderstrom, 24, had a breakout 2025 season, hitting .276 with 25 home runs and 93 RBIs across 158 games. He also posted a 4.3 WAR, ranking second on the team, and appeared in 49 games at first base. Drafted 26th overall in 2020, Soderstrom overcame early struggles, hitting .160 in 2023 and .233 in 2024.

The Athletics have recently invested in young talent, including Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker, showing a clear development strategy. Tyler Soderstrom’s deal represents both a financial milestone and a long-term commitment to homegrown players.

The Oakland Athletics just turned a quiet offseason into a headline-grabbing moment with Soderstrom locked down. Tyler Soderstrom’s seven-year deal proves the franchise can still surprise fans with bold financial moves. This deal cements Soderstrom as the centerpiece, showing Oakland might actually spend big and mean it.

The Jeff McNeil and Athletics trade gets thumbs up from insiders

The Oakland Athletics aren’t exactly the offseason’s headline grabbers, but they quietly found a way to steady the ship. Jeff McNeil, the versatile veteran, lands in Oakland, offering more than just stats, think leadership, flexibility, and a calming presence for a young infield. Sometimes, the smartest moves fly under the radar, and this one does exactly that.

The Athletics acquired infielder Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets in a trade designed to strengthen their young roster. McNeil, turning 34 early next season, posted a .746 OPS in 2025 while playing multiple infield positions effectively. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle graded the trade a B-, highlighting Oakland’s ability to add a quality player without financial strain or long-term risk.

Beyond on-field performance, McNeil offers leadership for the Athletics’ infield, including Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, and Max Muncy. His versatility allows Oakland to stabilize their lineup while mentoring younger players adjusting to major league competition. Overall, the move raises the team’s baseline performance, improves depth, and demonstrates strategic roster management in a cost-conscious offseason.

Jeff McNeil’s arrival signals Oakland’s subtle but calculated effort to tighten its infield stability. Fans may not see fireworks immediately, but leadership and versatility quietly redefine the Athletics’ roster dynamics. This trade proves that sometimes the smartest moves aren’t flashy; they simply make the team harder to beat.