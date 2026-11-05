Athletics Stun the World Series Champions as They Hire New GM Ahead of 2027

The Athletics finished 2026 with a 5.43 ERA, the worst in MLB— now they just hired the architect behind the Milwaukee Brewers’ success. While all 29 MLB teams are looking up to the Brewers, the Athletics went a step further and snagged a key member from the World Series champions. The Athletics will enter 2027 with Cam Castro as their new general manager. Castro joins the franchise after spending eight years with the Milwaukee Brewers.

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The Athletics announced the latest hiring on Wednesday, November 4. Castro will work closely with Taylor Smith, the Athletics’ president of baseball operations. After taking over the role in October, Smith has now added Castro, an experienced player-development executive, to the organization’s leadership group.

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“Welcome to the Green & Gold, Cam! We have named Cam Castro as our General Manager,” announced the Athletics via their official X handle.

Before joining the Athletics, Castro served as the Brewers’ senior vice president of player development and performance. He joined Milwaukee in 2019 as a Class-A pitching coach. He gradually moved through several minor-league and player-development positions before being promoted to senior vice president in 2024.

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The 36-year-old’s experience in player development, especially with pitchers, was a driving factor behind the Athletics’ decision. The franchise is looking to establish a sustainable organizational structure in a bid to end its prolonged period of losing seasons.

Cam will be an awesome addition to the front office and a great partner to me in running this organization,” Smith said in a statement, per ESPN. “He has experiences and skill sets that will complement me and the very talented people that we already have in the organization. He’s one of the best development minds in the game with a proven track record of building the systems and processes that develop a winner.”

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Set to take on his new responsibility seriously, Castro expressed his excitement about the role. The Athletics are rebuilding before the organization moves to its new home in Las Vegas in 2028.

Cam Castro on joining the Athletics

“The A’s are a historic franchise with an incredible legacy,” Castro said, per ESPN. “I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of A’s baseball and developing a team, culture, and organization that our fans will be proud of.”

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Castro’s appointment fills the vacant general manager post after former general manager David Forst departed in August 2026. Forst had held the position since 2015, with assistant general manager Dan Feinstein handling the GM responsibilities on an interim basis until now.

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Castro inherits a team coming off another difficult campaign. The Athletics finished the 2026 regular season with a 64-98 record, marking their fifth consecutive losing season. Their 2025 campaign had also ended below .500, with the team recording only 76 wins.

Despite the disappointing results, the Athletics have several young players who could form the basis of their future roster. Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson are among the players the organization will look to build around.

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Pitching, however, remains a major concern. The Athletics finished the 2026 season with a 5.43 team ERA, the worst mark in MLB. Their 1.52 WHIP ranked 29th, highlighting the need for significant improvements in their pitching staff.

Castro’s background with Milwaukee could help address those problems. The Brewers have developed a reputation for identifying and improving pitching talent, and Castro’s experience within that system could prove valuable as the Athletics reshape their roster.

The Athletics as a whole are also undergoing a massive change. They are scheduled to play their final season at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento in 2027 before relocating to Las Vegas in 2028.

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With Smith overseeing baseball operations and Castro taking charge as general manager, the Athletics have begun reshaping their leadership structure. Their immediate challenge will be improving the pitching staff, developing their young core and making more effective roster decisions during the offseason.

The hiring of an executive from the reigning World Series champions gives the Athletics an experienced addition to their front office. We will be keeping an eye on the Athletics in 2027 to see whether Castro can translate Milwaukee’s developmental success into results in Oakland’s rebuilding project