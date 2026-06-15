Atlanta Braves Announce Bad News as $75M Pitcher Sidelined With Bitter Blow

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves, during their series loss against the New York Mets, pulled their $75 million pitcher out early and placed him on the 15-day IL. The rotation just lost its anchor to the same elbow that has haunted Strider since his Clemson days.

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“Following a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister today, RHP Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks and then undergo a follow-up MRI. Provided that scan is clear, he will then begin a throwing progression,” the Braves announced via their official X handle.

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During their 7-5 loss to the Mets, the Braves pulled Spencer Strider from the mound after only three innings. The move came in the wake of Strider’s fastball velocity dropping below 90 mph. Manager Walt Weiss pulled the starter after he walked the Mets’ leadoff batter, MJ Melendez, in the fourth inning.

Strider exited the game after giving up 7 runs on 6 hits, spiking his ERA to 5.31. Apart from a grand slam and a solo shot to Bo Bichette, he also gave up a homer to Juan Soto.

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Strider’s leadoff walk prompted a mound visit from Weiss and a trainer. Following the check, he walked out of the game with right elbow and shoulder discomfort.

J. R. Ritchie replaced Strider on the mound. Called up to the majors last Wednesday, Ritchie threw five scoreless innings against the Mets. He allowed two hits and two walks. The 22-year-old has recorded six outings for the Braves this season.

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With Strider sidelined, Ritchie will continue to record more big league starts in his debut season. The team has sidelined Strider for at least a month, but he could still return before the regular season concludes.

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If Dr Keith Meister clears him for throwing after four weeks, Strider can start ramping up. Considering he has no structural damage, the scans will hopefully come up clean. However, he will have to go through a series of minor league rehab starts before the Braves can activate him. It can take another four to six weeks, meaning a late-August return is most likely.

For now, Strider will accompany outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list. The Braves placed Acuna on the 10-day IL with a grade 1 left hamstring strain. He injured his hamstring while running to first base during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

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However, with Strider’s injury history, the current diagnosis is far from the worst-case scenario.

Spencer Strider’s injury history

Spencer Strider has suffered through a series of injuries in his throwing elbow. It began as early as his university years.

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In 2019, Strider underwent Tommy John surgery after he tore his UCL. He was then pitching for Clemson University. The surgery and the subsequent recovery process caused him to miss the entire season.

Strider again underwent elbow surgery in 2024. Rather than a second Tommy John surgery, he had an internal brace procedure. Dr Keith Meister repaired his UCL after he suffered from right elbow soreness. Missing most of the 2024 season, he recorded only two starts for the Braves.

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This is the second time Strider has landed on the IL this season. The right-hander began the season on the injured list after straining his left oblique in March. He delayed his season debut until May 3 after missing 34 games at the start of the year. Apart from elbow issues, he suffered an oblique strain in 2022 and a hamstring strain last season.