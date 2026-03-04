Atlanta Demands Jurickson Profar’s Permanent Ouster After Braves Express Disappointment Following Doping Saga 2.0

Ever since Jurickson Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in 2025, his tenure with the team has been surrounded by controversy. Last year, he received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), a fertility drug often used to help restart natural testosterone production after steroid use. At the time, the Braves publicly framed the incident as unintentional.

However, the situation has escalated. Profar has now been charged again this year and is reportedly facing a potential 162-game suspension, which would sideline him for the entire season. For many Braves fans, the latest development feels like the breaking point, with some calling on the team to cut ties with the veteran slugger.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Jurickson tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and is in violation of MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the club said in a statement. “Our players are consistently educated about the Program and the consequences if they are found to be in violation. The Atlanta Braves fully support the Program.”

Disappointment. That sentiment was clearly reflected in the Braves’ statement.

Profar was handed a 162-game suspension by MLB on Tuesday after violating the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites.

As a second-time offender, he will miss the entire season without pay and is also barred from participating in any postseason games or the World Baseball Classic.

Additionally, the Braves will not be responsible for his $15 million salary this year.

The suspension puts Atlanta in a difficult position offensively. When the Braves signed Profar, the expectation was that the veteran outfielder would bring versatility and steady production to the lineup. Instead, the team must now find a way to move forward without him for the entire season.

The situation has also renewed scrutiny of his sudden jump in performance a few years ago. With the Rockies in 2023, Profar played 111 games, logged 472 plate appearances, and recorded 8 home runs with 39 RBIs. Then, in 2024 with the Padres, his numbers jumped significantly to 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.

At the time, that surge was viewed as a resurgence. Now, after a second positive test, that spike in production is being reconsidered through a very different lens. For many Braves fans, the latest suspension feels like the final straw, and some are openly calling for the team to cut ties with Profar altogether.

Fans are calling for Profar’s permanent ouster from the Braves

Fans are now questioning why the Braves would continue to retain Profar despite such limited availability. “So go ahead and cut the guy. He is a disgrace at this point. Two years in a row. Worst FA signing that I can recall for the Braves,” one fan wrote. “He’s off the team, right? Not suspended but like, cut and voided,” another added.

For many supporters, the deal is already being labeled one of the worst signings in franchise history. Since joining Atlanta in 2025, Profar has appeared in only 80 games. That means a player with roughly a $14 million average annual value would have played 80 games in his first season and zero games in the second due to suspension. Given that he is banned for the entire year rather than a short stretch, some fans see little reason for the team to keep him on the roster moving forward.

“I’m very disappointed in Profar. He has not lived up to the Atlanta Braves’ standard. I’m good with never seeing him in a Braves uniform ever again,” another fan commented. “How about you guys go spend his salary to make the roster better? That’d be pretty cool,” another wrote.

Financially, the situation could provide Atlanta with some flexibility. The Braves are expected to save roughly $15 million from Profar’s forfeited salary this season. Some fans have suggested that the money could be redirected to strengthen the roster or invest in the organization’s pipeline. According to MLB Pipeline rankings, the Braves currently sit near the bottom of the league, ranking 28th among farm systems. “Cut him and donate his salary to a starting pitcher,” another fan joked online.

For now, the signing of Jurickson Profar is being viewed by many as a major misstep for Atlanta. With the regular season approaching quickly, attention now turns to how the Braves will navigate the situation and reshape their roster moving forward.