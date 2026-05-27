Atlanta Pays Touching Tribute as Braves Legend and MLB All Star Passes Away at 68

For nearly a decade, his bat thundered through Atlanta like few others ever had. He skipped the minors, walked straight from the draft to the big leagues, and quickly became one of baseball’s most feared power hitters. Now, the curtain has fallen on a remarkable chapter in Braves history.

As the baseball world mourns the loss of Bob Horner at 68, the Braves paid tribute to the slugger whose unforgettable career produced 218 homers, 1,047 hits, and countless memories that still echo through the Braves community.

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“Bob Horner built a career out of being first. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 draft after an illustrious collegiate career. He was the first Braves draftee to skip the minor leagues entirely and debut directly in the majors. And he was the first Atlanta player to ever hit four home runs in a single game . . . The Atlanta Braves extend sincere sympathies to his wife, Chris, two sons, Tyler and Trent, and his numerous friends and fans across the game,” the Braves shared via X.

James Robert “Bob” Horner was born in Junction City, Kansas, but his college baseball journey started in Arizona. He led the Sun Devils for the straight three College World Series berths and won it in 1977. No wonder the Braves picked him as the first from the 1978 draft. He was selected first overall in the 1978 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. Horner made his major league debut just 10 days later, becoming the first Braves draftee to jump straight to the majors without playing a single day in the minors.

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Horner debuted for the Braves in 1978 and played till 1986, across nine seasons, and while the team was not successful every time during that period, Horner and Dale Murphy went on to become MLB’s one of the most feared power duos. Horner might be the one who took the best advantage of the hitter-friendly Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium (Launching Pad).

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In 1980, Horner and Murphy both finished tied for the team lead with 89 RBIs, combining for 68 home runs to secure the Braves’ first winning season in six years.

However, the biggest challenge for Horner was his injuries. He missed significant playing time due to wrist fractures and shoulder issues, limiting him to just 120 games or more in only five of his 10 big-league seasons. Still, despite the injuries, he left a lasting legacy in Atlanta, hitting 210 of his 218 career homers without a single grand slam until his final seasons.

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While no reason came to light over his death, MLB fans would surely miss the 210-pound man with that trademark blonde hairdo and thick mustache. The Braves are losing some of their notable figures in recent weeks. After losing former owner Ted Turner and former manager Bobby Cox, now it’s Horner. The fans took it out on social media as they recalled their memories and poured in tributes.

Tributes pour in for Bob Horner

Fans recall the clutch moments Horner offered during his time. “Was at the game where he hit 4 homers. Unfortunately, they were all solos and the Braves lost,” one fan said. “RIP to my childhood 3rd baseman. Will never forget watching his 4 hr game. Been a rough month for Braves country,” another added.

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On July 6, 1986, Horner became the 11th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game, doing so against the Montreal Expos. This remains the only four-homer game by any major leaguer in the 1980s. Despite his historic performance, the Braves lost the game 11–8 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. This made Horner only the second player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a losing effort.

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Moreover, fans also recalled how the recent weeks were rough for the Braves. Before Horner, the Braves lost Turner and Cox. “Ted, Bobby, and now Bob, all in 3 weeks. I feel like my whole childhood is leaving. RIP,” another user agrees.

The Braves have yet to recognize Bob Horner formally. “One of two Braves players who don’t get enough accolades, Dale Murphy and Bob Horner both should be in the Hall of Fame,” one fan said. “Now do the right thing and give him a spot in the Braves Hall of Fame. It’s a travesty that he’s not already there,” another added.

Horner’s 215 home runs with the Braves make him the 6th all-time leader in Braves history. Moreover, he was a major catalyst for the Braves’ 1982 NL West Division title, their first playoff appearance in the Atlanta era. So, Horner deserves a place in the Braves’ wall of fame. Maybe a posthumous recognition is waiting.