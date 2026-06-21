Austin Wells’ MLB Future Turns Murky as Yankees Set to Pursue $6.7M Twins Star, Per Insider

Ahead of the trade deadline, Brian Cashman will most likely go shopping to make the New York Yankees’ playoff case stronger. In an otherwise strong lineup, the Yankees’ catchers have fallen short, with Austin Wells batting only .166 this season. With the franchise reportedly ready to pursue right-handed catchers, Wells’ future with the organization looks uncertain. According to an MLB insider, the Yankees have already set their sights on a Twins catcher to bring an upgrade behind the plate.

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“The Yankees are making it no secret they want Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

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The Yankees’ catcher options include Wells and Ali Sanchez, with JC Escarra being recently optioned to Triple-A. Wells, the primary backstop, has struggled with poor hitting, injuries, and a 26.6% strikeout rate. The Yankees would most likely avoid assigning Ben Rice catcher duties, as he has emerged as one of their electric hitters.

Hence, the Yankees urgently need a catcher who can become their primary backstop if needed. Ryan Jeffers appears to be the favorite candidate, per Nightengale. Further, the Twins are 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, and if they don’t improve, they will have to sell at this trade deadline. With Jeffers in his walk year, currently under a one-year, $6.7 million deal, a trade is possible.

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Imago May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jeffers has emerged as one of the top-tier catchers this season. He has recorded only one error behind the plate and holds a .996 fielding percentage. However, it’s his dominance at the plate that makes him more attractive to the Yankees. Jeffers has slashed .295/.408/.541 in 37 games — elite production for a catcher. Being a right-handed batter, he will not only balance the lineup but also affect the Yankees’ offense.

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However, Jeffers is currently on the injured list with a broken hamate bone. Still, he is nearing his return, having started baseball activities. As long as he can show that the injury has not affected his hitting, Jeffers could remain the Yankees’ top target. Jeffers is also familiar with the Yankees’ catching coach, Tanner Swanson.

A few weeks ago, Joel Sherman of the NY Post had also predicted Jeffers as the Yankees’ trade deadline pick.

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“There is nobody who will fit the Yankees like him,” Sherman had reportedly said about Jeffers.

Meanwhile, Austin Wells has until the trade deadline to secure his position in the Bronx clubhouse, as he returns to the lineup on Sunday.

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The Yankees activated Austin Wells

The New York Yankees had placed their primary catcher, Austin Wells, on the 10-day IL on June 6. Neck stiffness and cervical headaches hampered him for two weeks. Wells missed 12 games during the stretch.

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However, doctors considered him asymptomatic. The Yankees activated Wells on Sunday, and he will be behind the plate during the series finale against Cincinnati.

In three Triple-A rehab starts, Wells went 2-for-12 with two homers and two walks. At the minor league level, the catcher also spent time working with coaches.

Before his injury, Wells was slashing .166/.278/.255 in 47 games with only four homers. Wells will have a chance to snap his hitless streak; he has not recorded a hit in 13 at-bats.