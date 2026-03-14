Austin Wells Seals Dominican Republic’s Semi Finals Berth as Korea Forced Into Mercy Rule

The Dominican Republic absolutely steamrolled Korea to punch their ticket to the WBC semifinals. And a big part of that dominance came from Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

If you remember, last season wasn’t anything spectacular for Wells, as he finished with just 13 HRs. But in the WBC quarterfinal, he gave everyone a glimpse of what he might bring this year. In the seventh inning, Wells launched a towering three-run shot that basically slammed the door on Korea, putting the game out of reach and sealing the win for the Dominican Republic.

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“AUSTIN WELLS MERCY RULE WALK-OFF 3 RUN HOMER!” SNY shared via X.

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Notably, Wells made the most of his only opportunity against South Korea’s So Hyeong-jun, crushing the very first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for a three-run rocket with two outs in the seventh. Result? With the win, the Dominicans, arguably the most explosive offense in the tournament, move on to the semifinals in Miami.

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Now, apart from Austin Wells, it was an all-around show by the Dominican Republic. They jumped out to a 3–0 lead in the second inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and came around to score on a double from Junior Caminero. Next, Caminero later crossed the plate on a Julio Rodríguez groundout. Then Agustín Ramírez drew a walk, moved to second on a Geraldo Perdomo single, and scored on a base hit from Fernando Tatis Jr.

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Still, they kept piling on in the third. Juan Soto singled and later scored on Guerrero’s double to center, slipping past a tag attempt at the plate. Guerrero then moved to third and scored on a Manny Machado single. Caminero added another hit, and walks to Perdomo, Tatis, and Ketel Marte forced in two more runs, stretching the lead to 7–0.

Thus, by the time Wells stepped up later in the game, the stage was already set, and his towering three-run shot simply put the stop sign on a dominant all-around offensive performance. What’s more is that the domination not only routed Korea but forced them to end the game by mercy rule.

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Well’s blast pushed the Dominican Republic ahead by 10 runs by the seventh inning, triggering the tournament’s mercy rule. It closes the game early if a team leads by 10 or more after seven innings.

This is a developing story…