“Bad Attitude” – Mets Nation Reacts Strongly After Bo Bichette Blames Luck Factor for Team’s Slump

The Mets are at their worst. They have now lost 5 games in a row and are ranked last in the NL East with a 7-9 record. In the last six games, they scored only 13 runs, and on Sunday, they failed to manage a single run against the A’s. Still, despite the Mets’ offense struggling, the Mets’ new addition, Bo Bichette, blamed it on luck. For the fans, that’s the same old rhetoric from the team.

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“I think today some balls were hit hard, and a little bit of bad luck,” Bichette said after the game on Sunday. “This team is really talented. We’re going to score runs. Everybody needs to have better at-bats and compete better. We’ll be alright.”

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What Bichette said sounds exactly like how the Mets clubhouse reacts after every loss. For instance, after the Mets lost to the D-Backs last Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza said, “It happens, but you gotta move on. You take the positives, and that was Nolan today.” On Sunday, he said, “There’s a lot of good hitters here. It’s just a bad stretch.”

“I know we are way better than this,” Freddy Peralta said on Sunday.

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So, it almost sounds like how the Mets’ clubhouse reacts after a losing game. Now, as Bichette again repeated the same script of “better luck next time,” fans wonder if they will accept their shortcomings and work on those.

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Talking about the Mets’ shortcomings, there are many. Entering Sunday, they ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of extra-base hits, and they collected only singles on Sunday. This year, only seven of their 42 hits went for extra bases at Citi Field. And Bichette, who’s talking about luck, is also off to a slow start.

After losing out on Pete Alonso, the Mets splashed $42 million AAV on Bichette, hoping to get their offense back on track. But in reality, Bichette has managed just 1 homer and 9 RBIs at .235. Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ long-time veteran, has yet to hit a homer and is slashing at .188. Juan Soto, the only name who was going strong in 2026, is injured.

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So, just when most of the names in the lineup are struggling to put runs on board, fans wonder what made Bichette think it’s bad luck.

Mets fans call out Bo Bichette for his blunt remark

When will this team accept their shortcomings rather than putting up excuses? Fans wonder. “Not Bad luck, bad attitude. This team feels heartless, no soul,” one fan said.

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Last year, when the Mets were about to lose in their Wild Card race, Mendoza shared a similar kind of statement. “We’ve got to come back, and we have to win a game tomorrow,” he said. The Mets eventually failed to secure a playoff berth. So, just when Bichette’s clubhouse is repeating the same tone this year, fans feel no heart in it. Every time they lose a game, someone from the clubhouse comes and shares the positives.

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The press meets show no self-assessment and no soul. “That’s not what we want to hear,” another fan added. The fans want to see accountability from the Mets clubhouse. They want to see the manager giving an ultimatum to the team rather than just defending them. Remember last August when Mendoza called out his clubhouse. “We’re not playing good baseball,” he said back then.

Although that couldn’t help the Mets anyway, the fans want to see such strong statements and not just some fan-pleasing words.

“He sounds like Pete and Nimmo last year… so that’s great,” another user remarked. Last year, just on the brink of losing out in the Wild Card race, the Mets’ then-slugger Pete Alonso said, “For us to get where we need to go, we need to capitalize on opportunities.” Same optimistic tone, but the team couldn’t deliver. The Mets are doing the same this year, and the fans are not finding any difference in their tone as well.

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“You’re not talented, and you’re not going to get better,” another fan took a dig at Bichette. Last year, Bichette slashed .311 with 18 HRs. In comparison, he is going .235 this year. That is some downfall. He has also failed to hit a homer in his first 14 games this year. So, the Mets fans are skeptical if he is going to be any good from here on. “No, it’s not bad luck. It’s you guys,” one fan pointed out.

When a lineup is hitting below .300 except for four names, it’s surely no bad luck but a real struggle. Until the Mets acknowledge their shortcomings, fans will not buy their press statements anymore.