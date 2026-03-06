Bad Bunny Ditches Team Puerto Rico for Shohei Ohtani’s Heroics After Losing WBC Insurance Battle

We knew Shohei Ohtani would drag some big names into the Tokyo Dome for the game against Chinese Taipei. But now he has gone to another level and has turned top names in Hollywood and the singing like Bad Bunny into his fans.

“Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny are in Japan taking in the World Baseball Classic,” reported Talkin” Baseball.

Japan opened its 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C campaign with a dominating 13‑0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Tokyo Dome, scoring ten runs in the second inning alone.

Japan batted around in that frame, setting a WBC single‑inning record with 10 runs before adding three more in the third. The umpire called the game after seven innings under the mercy rule. This happened because Japan led by 10 runs or more after the 7th inning, highlighting just how one‑sided the matchup became.

Shohei Ohtani was unquestionably the star of the night, going 3‑for‑5 with a grand slam and five RBIs in the rout and falling just a triple short of the cycle.

Ohtani’s grand slam in the second put Japan up 4‑0 and helped ignite the offensive outburst. His performance gave fans an emotional opening to the tournament that felt like a statement from the defending champions.

Japan’s early blowout also underscored its title defense ambitions, as the reigning champion looked comfortable against a Taiwanese team that mustered just one hit all game.

The mercy‑rule finish meant Japan avoided the later innings usually needed to grind out a win, conserving energy for their next game against South Korea. It left fans in Tokyo buzzing about how deep this Samurai Japan lineup really is.

Many in attendance sensed something big was coming, and that feeling was heightened by the presence of Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet in the stands as Ohtani took his cuts in Japan’s opener. Celebrities have gravitated toward major WBC moments this year, drawn by the global appeal of baseball’s biggest stages and the chance to see Ohtani live.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s allegiance to Team Puerto Rico took a different form off the field, as he and Adidas provided the squad with exclusive cleats. But Shohei Ohtani is such a player that it doesn’t matter which team you support; he will make sure that you look at him and, at some point, root for him. And that is exactly what he did with Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny shows which team he supports in the WBC

Bad Bunny has shown strong support for Team Puerto Rico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic by gifting the roster exclusive adidas BadBo 1.0 cleats designed in Puerto Rico’s colours for the event.

The cleats were proudly shown by players like Kiké Hernández, Edwin Díaz, and José De León on social media, reinforcing the team’s identity and unity. Hernández himself shared the custom spikes, making sure fans saw the gesture from their island’s global star. Bad Bunny’s gift underscored his loyalty to Puerto Rican baseball beyond just words.

Before the Classic began, Bad Bunny also tried to help Puerto Rico in a more direct way by offering to pay the insurance premiums for elite players Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa so they could compete.

Both players were denied coverage by the official insurance provider, meaning they could not join the team despite the offer. Lindor’s own previous elbow procedures and Correa’s contract situation made approval even tougher, according to reports. Although the effort did not change the outcome, it showed how far the artist was willing to go for his national squad.

Through these actions, Bad Bunny made sure no one would doubt where his support lies with Puerto Rico’s WBC team. The cleats gifted to the players were customised just for the national team, tying his cultural influence directly to their uniforms and preparation.

Hernández’s role as the voice and representative in unveiling these gifts helped bring fans into the moment. Even if the insurance attempt did not succeed, the gesture made the connection between artist and country unmistakable.