Baltimore Left Dejected As Mike Elias Rolls the Dice on Risky $10M Gamble

The Orioles might end up as the last boy of their division in 2025, but this offseason, they’re showing they still know how to make noise. And after the shocker of landing Pete Alonso, they went right back to work by bringing back a veteran starter on a one-year deal!

This time, though, the reaction has been very different.

Unlike the Alonso signing, Orioles president Mike Elias isn’t getting much love from the fanbase. Instead, fans are scratching their heads, wondering why the team would bring back a pitcher who struggled so much last season.

“The Baltimore Orioles, making another big move to return to the postseason, sign veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year deal,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared the latest update.

So yes, the Orioles are bringing back Zach Eflin on a one-year, $10 million deal, and it’s a move that’s definitely sparking debate. If you remember, Eflin first arrived in Baltimore in 2024. Initially, he was excellent down the stretch, posting a 2.60 ERA in nine starts and giving up just one run in four playoff innings.

However, in 2025, things went off the rails. Eflin made only 14 starts, finished 6–5 with a 5.93 ERA, and the Orioles were an even 7–7 in those games! Moreover, injuries cut his season short in late July, and, combined with the poor results, left him with very little interest in the free-agent market.

The Orioles reportedly also went to the Rays to trade for Shane Baz, who’s expected to slide into the middle of the rotation behind Trevor Rogers after his breakout 2025 season. So, even after losing Corbin Burnes to free agency, Baltimore has managed to put together a rotation that looks solid on paper.

Still, the big question remains: why Eflin?

Well, improving the rotation, which ranked 24th in the majors in ERA last season, was one of Elias’ top priorities. The Orioles already checked off the other two boxes this winter by adding a closer and some right-handed power. So, Eflin helps fill the final hole. Fans, though, aren’t convinced that the gap was really closed at all.

The Orioles fans are left stunned by the signing

As Nightengale reported the signing as “a big move,” fans wonder what led him to consider it such! “Big move and it’s Zach Eflin,” one fan said. “Probably got orioles fans excited with the first line and then really let them down with the second,” added another.

So, all you really have to do is look at Eflin’s injury history to understand why fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the move. Reportedly, the 31-year-old was part of an Orioles rotation that was constantly dealing with health issues in 2025, and he was right in the middle of it. Eflin hit the injured list three separate times with lat and back problems. He never really gave the team a chance to count on him consistently.

So, that’s what worries fans the most. There’s no real guarantee those same issues won’t pop up again next season, and without that security, bringing Eflin back feels like a risky bet rather than a reassuring solution. “I’m not sure I’d call this one ‘big,’ Bob,” another user agrees.

Not everyone, though, is skeptical about Eflin. Some of the fans are hoping for a turnaround. “Not really a big move unless he’s one of the comeback pitchers of 2026,” one fan said. “Coming off back surgery shot a big move. It could be solid, but it’s a marginal move. Still need a major addition,” added another.

Let’s get back to 2023, when, after years of inconsistency and injuries in Philadelphia, Eflin stayed healthy in Tampa and put together the best season of his career. He went 16–8 with a 3.50 ERA, showed elite control. Hence, proved he could be a reliable, top-half starter when right! So yes, we may expect the same turnaround from him with the Orioles.

However, until it happens, the Orioles front office will be on the receiving end.