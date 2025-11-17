Blue Jays’ Kyle Tucker Plans Hit Major Snag as $1.9 Billion AL East Rival Becomes Unexpected Threat, per Insider

Every insider has been screaming on top of their lungs – the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be aggressive this winter. But is this a surprise? They spent an arm and a leg for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and came close to winning the championship, so of course, they are building a championship-worthy team. And that needs winning members. One of them is Kyle Tucker.

As per speculations, they are expected to have major competition from both the New York teams. But it seems like a dark horse is emerging. The Baltimore Orioles.

And there is a good reason to back it up, a personal one, and Ken Rosenthal just broke it.

“Now I don’t expect the Orioles to sign Kyle Tucker, while their bigger needs are starting pitching, top-of-the-rotation starters, and a bullpen they need to address. Tucker would fit, as would any team. Mike Elias drafted Kyle Tucker, and people in baseball are often attached to people they draft. They kind of never lose the affection and care for them… But could they be a team that resurfaces?” Well, Baltimore did go after Corbin Burnes last time, didn’t they?

Sure, Tucker will cost a lot more, but they can go for it.

The $1.9 billion Baltimore team’s owner, David Rubenstein, in fact, hinted that Baltimore is ready to operate like a big market team, and the front office has shown a willingness to pursue the premium bats.

Tucker, drafted by Mike Elias during his Astros days, carries both talent and that familiarity.

Sure, his prime years are finite, and the Orioles’ outfield configuration is not perfect, but parking him with Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo could give the Orioles a major boost to compete in the AL East.

For Toronto, all is not lost. With Soto and Judge’s presence on the Mets and Yankees rosters, there is little real competition from New York. Jon Heyman confirmed it best.

“I do think the Blue Jays are a definite bidder in this.”

And given Bo Bichette’s uncertainty, Tucker coming in does make a whole lot of sense. But fans shouldn’t be shocked if a surprise contender in the shape of the Orioles comes in.

Is the Baltimore Orioles going after Pete Alonso?

Kyle Tucker is not the only big-market player the Orioles surprisingly seem to be eyeing this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles went from winning 91 games in 2024 to just 75 in 2025. They went from second place in the AL East to last. Injuries plagued the rotation. The offense too fell flat, and they finished 24th in batting average (.235), tied for 11th in home runs (191), 24th in RBIs (643), and 25th in base hits (1,273).

The need for a high-impact bat has never been clearer.

Pete Alonso is one name that cuts it. Mark Feinsand from MLB.com mentioned the Orioles as the top five suitors for the Mets slugger. Alonso has had a stellar 2025 season and slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers, 126 RBIs, and an NL-leading 41 doubles. He also earned the Silver Slugger Award at first base and proved that he is one of the premier power hitters.

Baltimore can pair Alonso with Ryan Mountcastle, who enters his final year before hitting free agency, and Samuel Basallo, who could rotate between the first base and designated hitter roles. This way, they can keep two of the most powerful bats in the lineup while providing flexibility.

Alonso’s projected value of over $125 million across five years means the team needs to spend big, but as mentioned, the ownership is ready to shell out premium coins.

Getting Tucker and Alonso would be a dream scenario – and maybe it’s an idea that’s a little far-fetched. But even if they land one, 2026 could be a fresh start for them.