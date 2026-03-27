Barry Bonds Recalls Detrimental Call From George Steinbrenner That Made Him Choose Giants Over Yankees

Opening day on Netflix was a joy to watch, not only because baseball was back, but it also gave us some great moments. We saw CC Sabathia, Matt Vasgersian, and Hunter Pence in the booth. They were joined by other guests like Rob Manfred and, most importantly, Barry Bonds. And he gave the Yankees fans a story that they might not forget for a long time.

When Bonds came to the booth, he said that he had a chance to become a Yankee. But turned it down. Bonds said, “I gotta tell you a story because George [Steinbrenner] isn’t here anymore… Steinbrenner got on the phone, and they called us… I just hung the phone up.”

Barry Bonds stunned baseball fans when he showed up on the Netflix broadcasting panel for the Yankees‑Giants Opening Night game and revealed how he nearly signed with the New York Yankees one time. Bonds said that the then-Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner, offered him a contract.

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He was promised a contract that would put him at the same level as the highest-paid players then. But the condition was that Bonds had to sign the contract by 2 PM on the same day.

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Bonds didn’t even think twice and just hung up on George Steinbrenner. This ended the move right there. This even surprised his agent, who was stunned that Bonds hung up on George Steinbrenner. This story surprised all the fans because this story has never been told so publicly.

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This happened during the 1992–93 free agency period. It was the time when Barry Bonds was coming off multiple MVP seasons. The Yanks at that point were rebuilding under general manager Gene Michael and had added veterans like Wade Boggs and Jimmy Key to a core. After that, Bonds went to the Giants and signed a record six‑year, $43.75 million deal.

This moment had a huge impact on MLB’s history because if Barry Bonds had joined the Yankees during that time, the landscape of baseball would have been very different. It was the same time when the Yankees built the Core Four of Jeter, Pettitte, Posada, and Rivera. This turned into a dynasty that won 4 World Series in five years.

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But by choosing the San Francisco Giants, Barry Bonds became one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history. Bonds hit 73 homers in a single season. He is still known as one of the best players to never win a ring. Now imagine Bonds in that lineup with Bernie Williams and Don Mattingly, they would have easily had 2 more rings.

This will remain as one of baseball’s greatest “what ifs,” whenever the name Barry Bonds comes up.

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Barry Bonds still believes he can mash pitchers today

Barry Bonds was one of the best hitters in baseball back then. And he still thinks he can do it now. Barry Bonds, now 60, said that he can handle a 100 mph fastball with no problem. He says that he trusts his eye and bat speed above everything.

On All the Smoke, he said, “Hundred? That’s easy… Long as I can see it, I can hit it,” showing confidence even 17 years after his last game. Bonds’ belief isn’t empty; he set 762 career home runs, the most in Major League Baseball history. A mark no one surpassed.

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He made clear he isn’t promising tape‑measure home runs now, saying doing something spectacular at 60 would take his body time to adjust. Bonds stopped short of claiming he could still send balls out of the park. But insisted he could square up any pitch he saw.

Barry Bonds linked his confidence to baseball roots and family legends. He noted that his godfather, Willie Mays, hit big league pitches well into his later years. Mays was a 24‑time All‑Star and the first to reach both 300 home runs and 300 steals. Bonds also pointed to lessons from his father, Bobby Bonds, who hit 30+ homers and stole 30+ bases five times.

This shows that Bonds wasn’t just about power. He was more about contact and basics, too.