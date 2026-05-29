Baseball Coach Banned for Life, Son for 5 Years After Wild Dugout Scenes

What should have been a normal USSSA Youth baseball game in Kansas City ended with players cussing, fighting, and officials banning two people from the tournament.

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“An Oklahoma youth baseball coach has received a lifetime suspension for allegedly telling his son to throw a ball into the opposing team’s dugout during a game, according to USA Today,” said The New York Post, speaking about the matter.

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The game between the Oklahoma Eleven and the Nebraska Prime Nationals went from a competitive tournament to a nationwide controversy in seconds. Nebraska coach Brandon Magni claimed that Oklahoma’s coach, Michael Ryals, instructed the pitcher to throw the ball towards Nebraska’s dugout. And moments later, a video showed a 70mph fastball flying directly into Nebraska’s third-base dugout.

Magni later wrote on Facebook and said, “While Easton was up to bat against Oklahoma Eleven, 11us coach- Mychal Ryals, told their pitcher to throw at Easton’s head. After Easton stepped out and told the umpire, the coach said never mind, throw it at their dugout instead.”

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Another viral X post tagged USSSA, ESPN, and Perfect Game demanding Oklahoma’s immediate removal from the tournament. Nebraska eventually won the game 8-6, but the reactions from the fans and the players completely overshadowed the game.

As outrage continued to grow online, USSSA launched an investigation surrounding the event and made some tough decisions. USSSA CEO John Latella said, “Due to the sensitive nature of the sensitive manner of the issue and involvement of minors, no further comments will be provided.”

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The situation immediately exploded after spectators screamed, “Are you kidding me?” following this dangerous act.

However, the consequences were swift and severe. It was confirmed that Michael Ryals was handed a lifetime suspension, banning him from coaching ever again. His son, the pitcher who threw the ball, received a massive five-year suspension for dangerous misconduct.

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Youth leagues like the USSSA routinely suspend people for swearing or arguing with umpires, but this incident is completely new. The USSSA runs over 35,000 events across the country, but they have never seen anything like this. A coach ordering a player to intentionally throw a baseball into a dugout full of kids completely crosses the line from a bad attitude to a criminal assault.

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Even with emotions running high, Nebraska shook hands with Oklahoma and didn’t disrespect the game. The Nebraska coach said, “At the end of the game, we shook their hands and were the better men/boys. The boys learned you can’t control what others do to you, but you can control what your response can be.”

Instagram user Kaelin.z said that it was an “incredibly bad choice” by two people, and the rest of the children on the team can’t be blamed for it. But this is not the first incident happening like this in youth baseball.

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Baseball dad and son get into a fight with the umpire after a Youth League game

It looks like Youth Baseball games are having more fights than MLB these days. A competitive game in Starkville on May 3rd ended up being a brawl.

During a travel baseball tournament, coach Darrell Holley fought umpire Jeff Akins after the game. Video footage showed Akins pushing Holley first before throwing another punch near the pitcher’s mound. Players walked away while shocked parents watched the violent scene unfold in the center of Cornerstone Park. But the situation became worse when Holley’s son struck Akins twice from behind while the adults were going at each other.

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Robbie Faulk posted, asking, “What are some of you adults doing?”

Grand Slam Mississippi director Mike Narmour later condemned violence, stressing that respect, integrity, and safety mattered more than anything. And things became far more serious once authorities confirmed that Darrell Holley was a law enforcement officer. Starkville Police arrested both Holley and Akins for misdemeanour charges without self-defense.

Investigators later confirmed that the injury to Jeff Akins required him to go to the hospital for treatment.

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But this incident became even more news after there were consequences. Sheriff Shank Phelps confirmed that they terminated Holley and said, “He’s no longer employed.”

Vernecia Riley, identifying herself publicly as Akins’ daughter, warned on social media, saying, “THIS WILL NOT GO AWAY.” And with another incident just weeks after this, the real question is: who is looking into the safety of players in Youth Baseball?